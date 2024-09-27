Students, public express concern over tasers at community forum

Students, community members and faculty, including incoming senators in the De Anza Student Government, attended a community forum on tasers in the Media and Learning Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The forum, hosted by the Foothill-De Anza District Police and moderated by Foothill College’s Dean of Equity, Ajami M. Byrd and De Anza’s Dean of Equity and Engagement, Michelle Hernandez, centered around whether district police should be able to add tasers to their arsenal, as well as the risks that the weapons pose to students, faculty, staff and administrators.

District Police Chief Daniel Acosta, Sgt. Shane Luedekke and Community Relations Officer Joy Garza represented the police department, joined by Steve Tuttle, a distinguished TASER fellow and former vice president of strategic communications at Axon Enterprises — the manufacturer which district police consider purchasing tasers from.

“I understand that there’s a deep concern over the piece of equipment because it poses an issue if it’s abused. I come from another police department where we carried those and for 15 years out of the 27 years that I worked there in total, I carried a taser,” Luedekke said. “In the vast majority of cases, it was good that we had (a taser) because, off the top of my head, I can tell you about two circumstances where if I didn’t have that taser, it may have very well ended in an officer involved shooting.”

In addition to their service weapons, district police currently carry pepper spray, handcuffs and expandable batons.

The department held a presentation before the Q-and-A section of the forum, in which they listed the aggregate and alternating amperage needed at 50/60Hz for cardiac arrest to be “up to” and “over 50% probable in (an) adult male,” coming in at 50mA and 75mA respectively; the lowest-amperage Axon-manufactured models listed, the TASER XP26P and X2, registered at 11mA. The highest-amperage Axon model, the XP26S, came in at 16mA.

“The electricity from a nine volt battery can electrocute you and kill you — it can stop your heart, creating an arrhythmic heart rate, and you can have a heart attack,” community organizer and Silicon Valley De-Bug columnist Raymond Goins, said. “(Manufacturers) put it on every battery; ‘Warning: can lead to death.’”

The TASER 7 and other weapons before it — including the TASER X2 and X3 — also output up to 50,000 volts in their arcing phase, while the TASER 10 outputs 1,000 volts when arcing, according to an Axom press release.

Throughout the meeting, Acosta stressed the fact that district police have never had to fire their service weapon since it was established.

“Not one shot’s been fired — not one, and kudos to the officers who have done that. I want to keep that going, having one additional option before having to go to the firearm,” Acosta said.

A community member in attendance distributed copies of Axon’s eight-page safety warning document provided to police departments when obtaining TASER weapons.

Attendees, most of whom were students, voiced concerns about the ethics and safety of permitting police to carry tasers on campus, as well as raising concerns about the district’s priorities.

“How much do you estimate, of the money that could be used to support our students, that you want to use on weapons?” Mahder Aklilu, 20, a geology major and the Umoja Liaison for DASG, asked during the forum.

Acosta responded that district police wanted to pull from grants as much as it could before digging into the general fund to fund its tasers, clarifying that the department has the option to do so; he then said he thought it was a worthwhile investment to avoid a wrongful death lawsuit.

“I don’t know what the actual costs are at this point; we haven’t even gotten an estimate yet. We’ve already started looking for grants, and there are a lot of grants out there,” Acosta said. “But if you look at it, there are several lawsuits out there where individuals have lost family members because often officers shot them — they’re suing because the department did not have tasers. At this point, it’s almost a liability not to have tasers.”

Aklilu then asked about the fact that, as a community college, De Anza has a higher disabled population than at four-year or private universities. Over 1,500 students enroll in Disability Supports Services annually, according to its department website, totaling to around 1 in 10 students using headcount figures from the school’s Spring 2024 Enrollment Comparison Report.

“Do you have an understanding of the fact that a taser will be a lethal weapon to the majority of our disabled students? I want a direct answer,” Aklilu asked. “Do you understand that it will cause people to die if they are tased when they have severe disabilities or even any level of disability, and are you okay with that risk?”

Acosta replied that tasers have a risk of lethality regardless of disability status.

“(Death) is still a risk if you’re perfectly healthy,” Acosta said. “People have fallen and hurt their heads and stuff like that (after being tased because their muscles lock up). No, I’m not good with any death.”

Axon brands its TASERs as “less-lethal” weapons.

“The TASER is not designed to kill,” Acosta said. “Whether you want to believe in the ulterior motives of what a less-lethal weapon does, the alternative is to try to use the least means of danger to that person.”

Katia Bravo, 19, a data science major and the DASG Chair of Student Rights and Equity, said that the statistics failed to address what she says is key to the issue of police brutality and wrongful killings.

“I understand the purpose of a taser, but one thing that I noticed about all the statistics that was brought up was that at the core of it all, it’s really the people who are killing people, and not necessarily the weapons,” Bravo said. “With the reality of society being discriminatory towards different races and people of different abilities, how would adding another tool or weapon to the (district police) arsenal be helpful in addressing that?”

Acosta said that he would have to see a history of racism or a racist incident in an officer to be able to take action and that those officers have rights as well.

“I’ve actually asked a lot of psychologists, ‘How would you know if someone’s racist? How would you know if they have a tendency for use of force,’ and pretty much all their answers are similar — that there’s a history; and if there’s no history there, what can you really do?” Acosta said.

“Since the (ability to sync with a) body camera seems to be the main selling point for Axon, is there any data extracted from that?” Bravo asked. “When the taser is pulled out, what percentage (of the time) are they pulled out on Black, brown and disabled people compared to others?”

Tuttle then said he didn’t know as the data isn’t there, and that he would have to do research on any body camera studies that have come out, but that Axon or anyone interested in conducting a study would have to get that data from local police agencies, which “is awfully tough with privacy concerns.”

Garza added that it still isn’t necessary for all police departments to publish data on use of force and that, while the FBI does collect that data federally, it’s voluntary and only collects a department’s incidents which result in serious injury or death, as well as that it was different from the Racial Identity Profiling Act, which only counts traffic or other stops including if the stop doesn’t result in use of force.

Political Science Professor James Nguyen, an officer in the Faculty Association, Foothill and De Anza’s faculty union, said that tasers could exacerbate students’ and faculty’s fears towards district police and undercut the department’s community relations.

“When I think of safety, I see it in a couple different ways — safety in terms of reducing the amount of crime on campus (for) the overall safety of the campus community, but also the safety and perceived safety of students, faculty, staff and administrators,” Nguyen said. “I’ve heard students, faculty and staff say that they’re afraid of police officers; I think tasers on campus would create an escalated environment rather than a de-escalated one.”

Nguyen said that he asked the union’s executive council for their thoughts on the matter in June, and that the prospect of arming district police with tasers did not receive any support.

“Unilaterally, the folks in (the Faculty Association) did not want officers here to have tasers,” Nguyen said. “There was a sense that, as faculty, we want to prioritize things that lead to real, solid ways we can see safety — like being able to lock our doors in the case of an active shooter. That’s not happening yet.”

At the end of the meeting, Acosta said that district police plan on hosting another community forum with Axon on the Foothill College campus later in the quarter. At time of writing, the police department has not finalized the date or location for this second forum.

“We’re going to (hold community forums) several times, probably for another year,” Acosta said. “This is a small group. I want to make sure that information is shared both ways. (The next forum is) probably going to be in October or November, we (district police) have to pick a date where a room is available and individuals are available.”