Fact Friday: Week 11

Hey! I’m Gordon, the social media editor. This is my third quarter staying with La Voz family. Journalism has been my third eye and broadened my horizon to view the world. It guides me to perceive and investigate things objectively and multidimensionally, which fascinates me. As a social media journalist, “concise”, “informative”, and “frequent” are my motto. In my spare time, I like to explore new things. I like sports, such as tennis. I enjoy reading news feeds and talking to people, so feel free to chat with me. I wish to have a great time collaborating with all the journalists and to hold my motto accountable this quarter.