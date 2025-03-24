The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Winter concert blends tradition and modernity

Students uphold quarterly concert legacy, dazzle audience
Carolyn Zhao, La Voz Staff
March 24, 2025
Carolyn Zhao
Concert Band opens the concert with a performance of “Quintology” by Richard Meyer, conducted by music department chair Grace Lai on March 15.

It takes a lot to keep a show on the road. 

Mixing tradition with the modern, the De Anza College Music Department raised its curtains to the public as students showcased their hard work at the Winter Quarter Department Concert the evening of Saturday, March 15. 

The Winter Concert featured performances from De Anza’s Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Vintage Singers and the De Anza Chorale, bringing together instrumental and vocal programming ranging from anime show scores to the choral masterpiece, Fauré’s “Requiem”. Acapella group Vocal Flight performed in the De Anza’s Visual Performing Arts Center lobby before the concert began. 

Cyril Deaconoff, director of the vocal components Vintage Singers and Chorale, introduces the songs at the beginning of the Vintage Singers set. Taking songs out of opera-adapted “In Windsor Forest”, students covered a range of music from bawdy “Drinking Song” to ringing “Wedding Chorus.” (Carolyn Zhao)

The quarterly department concert is a longstanding De Anza tradition. It showcases student work from across the term, providing essential credentials for music majors seeking to transfer. 

Interim Dean of the Creative Arts Division Kristin Skager, navigating her second year in the role after switching from teaching English at De Anza since 1999, remembers hearing the tradition stretches back decades.

“I think it’s been going on for over (two decades) because retired faculty will say, ‘oh yeah, I remember the concerts.’ We had a very big and popular jazz band,” said Skager. “We had lots of classes, we had five or six faculty.” 

Every concert is a canvas for the professors’ imaginations; last quarter, Cyril Deaconoff, De Anza chorus and advanced Vintage Singers professor, experimented with electronic media music. This quarter he said he sought to bring student attention to musical tradition. 

“This time, it’s a little bit different, so we’re bringing in this traditional work, especially Fauré Requiem,” Deaconoff said. “The goal is to show the students the tradition. Show them the beauty of choral music, so in a sense we’re going back to the roots this winter program.”

The concert began with a rousing performance of the piece “Quintology” by Richard Meyer with Concert Band, taught and conducted by Grace Lai, music department chair. Cycling through an intercultural mix of pieces with English, Chinese, Russian and American influences, the instrumental set concluded with a resounding performance of “Secret Valley” by American composer Michael Sweeney. 

Next on the queue was Jazz Ensemble, ushering in elements from the modern era in the form of anime, video-game and popular movie scores such as the theme song “Tank” from “Cowboy Bebop” and the Super Mario World end credit score. Film title sequences projected in the background deepened the experience, immersing the audience in the audioscape of beloved childhood classics. 

Jazz Ensemble director Jordan Mitchell conducts students from Cesar E. Chavez Middle School to play the main theme from “The Incredibles” on March 15. (Carolyn Zhao)

Jazzily, Jazz Ensemble director Jordan Mitchell’s set was punctuated with surprising elements, inviting one of his students from a neighboring school district to briefly take over conducting for his final exam, fulfilling his last assignment of the quarter with flying colors. 

The band class from Cesar E. Chavez Middle School also took to the stage to perform the main theme from “The Incredibles.” Later on, Mitchell travelled through the crowd, rallying concert-goers to get on their feet and dance. About half did. 

Some students appreciated the song selections and took up the call to dance. 

“I also grew up listening to those (the songs played),” said Katy Hedrick, 20, a student at West Valley College, who came to support her friend performing in Concert Band. “I’ve always wanted to see these pieces done on stage, you know. I’ll hear about them online or something but having the chance to actually see them onstage — I wasn’t expecting it.”

Other students especially enjoyed the interactive component of the set. 

“The teacher made it really, really fun for everyone which is just kind of the goal of music. The choices for the music were absolutely top tier. I love the references for some of the older animes and games, the song,” said Irene Sun, 20, a student at San Jose State University. 

Organizing the quarterly concert is no easy feat, with planning for each beginning months in advance. A concert of firsts, this quarter is Lai’s first time chairing the concert solo after experience co-chairing with former choral program director Ilan Glasman, currently on leave, since she started teaching at De Anza in 2018. Spring quarter, she will be offering a chamber orchestra class on top of her existing teaching and chairing commitments. 

“The time limit is definitely (there) with 12 weeks … We have our concert at the end of the tenth week – just counting the rehearsals, less than 20 rehearsals,” said Lai. “So (it was) definitely challenging, and we always look for funding, we always look for support so we can have recording sessions for our concerts or have video play in the background.” 

At the end of the night, Concert Band joined Chorale to provide a sweeping performance of choral masterwork, Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” on March 15. (Carolyn Zhao)

The concert rounded out by veering into vocals, with Vintage Singers performing pieces from opera-adaptation “In Windsor Forest” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, ranging from lilting lyrics in “Falstaff and the Fairies” to the bawdy “Drinking Song.” Kathryn Riecke and Alana Lin, both members of Vocal Flight, delivered soprano solos. 

For a grand finale, the evening concluded with the band and the chorus performing choral classic “Requiem” by Gabriel Fauré, marking the revival of the De Anza Chorale under Deaconoff’s direction, which was discontinued the past fall quarter after the previous instructor took a temporary leave of absence. 

“With this music, we all face a moment in our lives when we mourn someone, everyone has to go through that, right? And that’s when you turn to music like this,” Deaconoff said. “I wanted them to know that this is an important part of choral repertoire and this (music) is also a place to return to when it’s a difficult time in your life, and in the life of your family.”

The music department caters towards all levels. Some music courses, such as Vintage Singers, require auditions while others, such as the choir, have no barriers to entry; all are welcome. 

“Chorale, it’s more for everyone, for everyone who can sing. And Chorale is really a special group that if there’s more people in the group, it sounds better,” said Rose Lee, 28, music major and “Requiem” soloist. “Because whenever one person is singing not correct, the amount of sounds can cover it and make it sound (more) correct. If we have more people in the group, then everything will sound better.”

A last note pierced the air and a flourish from Deaconoff signaled for the music to stop. The audience rose to their feet in applause and after a brief bow, the students filed off the stage. In approximately 12 weeks, it will begin again. 

The Chorale and Vintage Singers will have one final opportunity to perform “Requiem” in collaboration with Silicon Valley Voices in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on March 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. 

RXoiXYpJsQc1Uf0XbUHcAv63fYJfZ4ifl5vbqFbJ
Carolyn Zhao
Audience members clap along as the Jazz Ensemble finishes their section with a rendition of city-pop hit "Stay With Me" by Miki Matsubara on March 15. Jazz Ensemble director Jordan Mitchell travelled through the audience, encouraging people to dance, with about half taking him up on his offer.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Moeka Ishizawa performs "Careless Whisper" by George Michael at the Euphrat Museum on March 13.
Euphrat open mic connects students through music, art
Thien Nguyen, 20, nursing major, Ying Long, 20, graphic design major, Cheryl Oweinsy, pickleball instructor and Darin Troung, 22, nursing major, come together to shake hands in good sportsmanship after their fourth match of the class on March 11 at the De Anza tennis courts.
An unseen coach and her journey beyond the wins
From left, Aurelio Cardenas, 36, history and sociology major, Jerome Fosselman, 68, paralegal studies major, Katrina Stewart, 32, psychology major and Axel Anderson, 37, liberal studies major, get ready to answer panel questions at the Hinson Campus Center on Feb. 27.
Rising Scholars: more opportunities, not stigma
Dan Gotesdyner, 20, is a computer science major and president of the Jewish Student Union.
Pro-Israel Jewish students reflect on ceasefire, hostage deal in Gaza
Juliet, Sylvia Abrams-Wolfson, wakes up from being in a state of apparent death and hears Romeo has died by Friar Laurence, Valerie Fachman, in the "Romeo & Juliet in the 1960s."
Photo Essay: From a village to Verona
Carolyn Zhao, 20, liberal arts major, takes a photo of Mirror Lake while sitting on a fallen tree on Jan. 31.
Falling for the Trees
More in Galleries
From left, Jaimee Rose Andaya, 19, Maayan Pendler, 19, and Nancy Juarez, 19, collect paper stars on Feb. 5 at the Student Council Chambers. Students help pack up as the event comes to a close.
Photo essay: Macarons, boba and bracelets
Guard James Thomas (De Anza No. 12), 22, sociology major, takes the ball around wing Keshawn Johnson (San Mateo No. 32) in the College of San Mateo gymnasium on Jan. 15.
Men’s basketball comeback falls short against San Mateo Bulldogs
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri addresses the audience at Eid al-Adha event in the Multicultural Center on June 12.
Shaykh and former student visits campus for Eid al-Adha celebration
Silk Road the band performing at Santana Row Saturday, June 8. From left, Asher Kauk, Miguel Song, Amara Lin, Maya Bommelaere, Alana Lin and Ellis Shahin perform.
Bay Area music scene comes alive for summer at Santana Row
Lead vocalist Otis Pavlovic and guitarist Royel Maddell perform to full crowd at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on May 18.
Viral Australian band comes to local San Francisco theater
California gulls are spotted sitting on a light pole in parking lot A at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 29.
Nature's break
More in Multimedia
Fact Friday: Week 11
Fact Friday: Week 11
Fact Friday: Week 10
Fact Friday: Week 10
Owens tries to block guard Coby Christensen (Las Positas No. 2) from outside the three-point line.
Photo Essay: Men’s basketball lose on sophomore night
Fact Friday: Week 7
Fact Friday: Week 7
Fact Friday: Week 6
Fact Friday: Week 6
Fact Friday: Week 5
Fact Friday: Week 5
About the Contributor
Carolyn Zhao
Carolyn Zhao, Freelance Reporter
Carolyn Zhao joined La Voz after realizing the power stories hold in shaping the things we value and way we see the world. Zhao is a first year student at De Anza. This quarter, she wants to shine a spotlight on stories that will hopefully help students feel more seen, accepted, and supported.