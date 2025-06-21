The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Photo Essay: Thousands rally across the Bay Area

Protesters from different cities gather to protest Trump, ICE and Project 2025
Wylder Robison, Frank Mayers, and Matilda Whelan
June 21, 2025
Matilda Whelan
Sunnyvale residents gather along a stretch of El Camino Real to protest for "No Kings" on Saturday, June 14.

More than 140,000 people protested the Trump administration and immigration crackdowns across the Bay Area on June 14, coinciding with a military parade in Washington, D.C. and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Event organizers said San Jose’s “No Kings” rally had an estimated 10,000 people in attendance. At the “No Kings” rally in Sunnyvale, Mountain View and Palo Alto approximately 20,000 people turned out.

In San Jose, protesters carried signs and marched from Saint James Park in downtown San Jose, then down East Santa Clara Street to North Fifth Street and back to Saint James Park.

Up the peninsula, protesters in Sunnyvale, Mountain View and Palo Alto formed a human chain, stretching nearly seven miles down El Camino Real.

Candidate for San Jose District 3 Gabby Chavez-Lopez was one of the speakers at Saint James Park in San Jose.

“We are not alone, and we are not going anywhere,” Chavez-Lopez said. “This is our home, this is our community, and this is what resistance looks like.”

Despite the tense atmosphere, all the protests that La Voz covered remained peaceful.

About the Contributors
Wylder Robison
Wylder Robison, News Editor
I’m a journalism major committed to uplifting voices on campus. I enjoy nature and writing.
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Freelance Reporter
Frank is an award-winning photojournalist and photographer with over six years of experience covering subjects ranging from on-campus protests to nature, airshows and space launches. He as a passion for creating high quality photo content and is excited to continue his time at La Voz, lending his lens to stories that impact the De Anza community. In his free time, Frank enjoys photographing all manner of flying machines and creatures, playing Kerbal Space Program and heavy metal drums.
Matilda Whelan
Matilda Whelan, Freelance Photographer
I hope to grow closer to the De Anza community and improve my artistic abilities while helping to build a community.