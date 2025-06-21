Photo Essay: Thousands rally across the Bay Area

Gallery | 27 Photos Matilda Whelan Sunnyvale residents gather along a stretch of El Camino Real to protest for "No Kings" on Saturday, June 14.

More than 140,000 people protested the Trump administration and immigration crackdowns across the Bay Area on June 14, coinciding with a military parade in Washington, D.C. and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Event organizers said San Jose’s “No Kings” rally had an estimated 10,000 people in attendance. At the “No Kings” rally in Sunnyvale, Mountain View and Palo Alto approximately 20,000 people turned out.

In San Jose, protesters carried signs and marched from Saint James Park in downtown San Jose, then down East Santa Clara Street to North Fifth Street and back to Saint James Park.

Up the peninsula, protesters in Sunnyvale, Mountain View and Palo Alto formed a human chain, stretching nearly seven miles down El Camino Real.

Candidate for San Jose District 3 Gabby Chavez-Lopez was one of the speakers at Saint James Park in San Jose.

“We are not alone, and we are not going anywhere,” Chavez-Lopez said. “This is our home, this is our community, and this is what resistance looks like.”

Despite the tense atmosphere, all the protests that La Voz covered remained peaceful.