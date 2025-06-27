The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Choir and orchestra perform live at Grace Cathedral

Chorale, Vintage Singers, orchestra star alongside Voices of Silicon Valley
Cyril Deaconoff, Guest Contributor
June 27, 2025

This video is a live performance of a choral masterpiece, “Requiem” by Gabriel Faure, that was recorded by De Anza Chorale, Vintage Singers and De Anza orchestra with guest ensemble Voices of Silicon Valley on March 29 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. “Requiem” is a choral work that honors the memory of those who passed away and has several traditional movements:

  1. Introit et Kyrie
  2. Offertory
  3. Sanctus
  4. Pie Jesu
  5. Agnus Dei
  6. Libera me
  7. In Paradisum

This performance took place at the end of winter quarter, several days after the devastating earthquake in Burma, which is why you see one of our De Anza students who is from Burma dedicate the performance of “Requiem” to their memory. To our knowledge, this was the first time De Anza music ensembles performed at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, one of the leading concert venues in California, which gives this a historical significance for the college.

Video/production credits: Nicholas Fernandez, Vivendum.

 

Cyril Deaconoff is a guest contributor for La Voz and a vocal and choir instructor at De Anza, as well as artistic director for Voices of Silicon Valley.

