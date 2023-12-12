Footnotes on Fashion | Basics

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more photo elements for readers to better visualize.

I used to hate basics.

In hindsight, it was a translation for: I didn’t know how to style basics.

For a time, I avoided basics like the plague. My clothing capsules consisted of questionable ensembles that were hard to look at.

Even though I stand on overdressing, I can’t deny the times I wish I wore something basic instead.

After all, I’ve realized that these clothes are basic for a reason. They’re practical, foolproof and comfortable.

But what’s fashion when it’s all practical? Here are my footnotes on how to perfect your capsule of basic clothing (without keeping it basic!)

Shirts

Let’s start with shirts.

When looking for shirts, pay attention to the look you’re going for.

If you have a rooftop dinner date with your girlfriends, I’d suggest a form-fitting t-shirt that has a high neckline and shorter sleeves.

It exudes femininity and looks effortlessly chic paired with any choice of bottoms.

This accentuating silhouette works best when suited to your body shape. It’s a good idea to pay attention to proportions.

Depending on torso length, a general rule of thumb is: Long torso, longer t-shirt. Short torso, shorter t-shirt.

If you want to dress to impress the employees working at your favorite thrift store, get an oversized tee with cool, vintage graphics coupled with an eye-catching color theme, big sleeves and a relaxed neckline.

This, paired with a good pair of loose-fitting pants, is easily one of my go-to outfits for stylish, lazy days.

Moving on to my favorite of the basics, tank tops.

Although it’s good to have a plain wife beater in your closet, for this basics collection, I encourage you to experiment.

Look for tank tops that have interesting textures. Think about textures such as lace or satin, they make for a flirty and effortless way to spice up your outfits.

With tank tops, you can’t forget the straps. Have one tank top with thicker straps and a higher neckline, another tank with thin straps and a low, square neckline, and one more tank that’s strapless.

With these combinations, you are guaranteed fewer trips to the store as you’ll find that these pieces go with literally everything.

TIP: If you want a cute, dainty tank top, look at the lingerie section at the thrift store!

Next, outerwear is crucial for you to master elevating your basics. Especially now that it’s time to layer, your choice of outerwear will have you stylishly walking out that door five minutes after you wake up.

For this piece, outerwear is categorized into two groups: open outerwear and closed outerwear.

Open outerwear is recommended if you’d like to show off the cute top you’re wearing underneath.

In this capsule, I’d recommend cardigans and leather jackets. Even though this strays from the original basics like zip-up jackets, these substitutes could effortlessly elevate your look.

Find a form-fitting cardigan with a straight neckline that sits close to your neck and pair it with a sleeveless top.

Button up the first button and open up the rest. This would immediately create dimension in your clothing and help you achieve style with basics.

A good, oversized vintage leather jacket can go a long way.

Moving on to closed outerwear. If you’re not looking to show off your layers, look for sweaters or quarter zips with a straight & tight neckline.

This small detail helps your fit look more put together and fashionable. It also helps if you’d like to perpetuate a bigger, more oversized frame.

I’d also pay attention to the fit of the outerwear. Although oversized silhouettes work for leather jackets, without proper fitting, your other outerwear like your sweaters or cardigans would drown your figure.

Lastly, some bottoms that I consider good closet basics include denim and workwear pants.

For an elevated basic, look for the wash of Japanese denim – it’s a dark blue hue that is synonymous with high fashion.

I also pay attention to signs of wear on the jeans. The preloved look can account for a stylish, vintage touch to your outfit.

Workwear pants make for a versatile and stylish basic.

These pants usually come in earthy tones, which work perfectly with the rest of our pieces in this clothing capsule.

I opt for loose fitting bottoms that sit rather low on my waist. I find that this silhouette immediately elevates my outfits.

Remember that basics are basic for a reason. They’re meant for versatile styling and they’re essential to building your wardrobe.