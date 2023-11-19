The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones

Janae Heinz, Staff Reporter | November 19, 2023
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.
Janae Heinz
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.

The “Facing Home” exhibition, located at De Anza’s Euphrat Museum of Art, showcases a collection of art pieces that represent the concept of home.

The exhibition opened Nov. 1 and will be available until Dec. 14, from Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. A special opening will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 during the De Anza Flea Market.

Some projects and artworks feature possessions or representations of those who have passed. Artists communicate visually what home feels like through paintings, photos, knitted wool, and house sculptures.

Below is a photo gallery showcasing the talented artists and the work they created.

Gallery | 13 Photos
Janae Heinz
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar, surrounded by butterfly art, sits to the left of the hanging Kinder Nests.

 

 

 
About the Contributor
Janae Heinz, Staff Reporter
Janae is a second-year student who aspires to improve her writing and photography skills. She is excited to be a part of La Voz this quarter.

