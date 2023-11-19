Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones

The “Facing Home” exhibition, located at De Anza’s Euphrat Museum of Art, showcases a collection of art pieces that represent the concept of home.

The exhibition opened Nov. 1 and will be available until Dec. 14, from Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. A special opening will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 during the De Anza Flea Market.

Some projects and artworks feature possessions or representations of those who have passed. Artists communicate visually what home feels like through paintings, photos, knitted wool, and house sculptures.

Below is a photo gallery showcasing the talented artists and the work they created.

