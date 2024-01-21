The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Dean of Student Success Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

January 26, 2024

Humans of De Anza: Crochet entrepreneur Grace Guo

Guo, the artist behind Golden Lemon Studios, frequents the De Anza Flea Market and explores new styles of crochet.
Timothe Vachellerie, Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
Grace+Guo+stands+at+her+booth+in+the+Hinson+Campus+Center.
Nello Puelles
Grace Guo stands at her booth in the Hinson Campus Center.

De Anza College, meet Grace Guo, 23, the crochet artist behind Golden Lemon Studios.

One of Guo’s crochet creations: a silly chili. (Nello Puelles)

Guo said she began crocheting when she was 18 years old.

“I really found motivation through my friends, they said that I’m doing a great job and that I have talent (in crocheting),” Guo said. After the motivation from friends and the search for a job, she said she decided to turn her passion into a business, creating and selling her crochet creations.

Guo said her mission is to promote and inspire others to try to take up crochet as a hobby. Guo also said she has worked on new styles of crocheting.

Another of Guo’s creations: a bouquet of flowers. (Nello Puelles)

“I’m the only one that combines crochet and balloons to create different types of custom gifts or bouquets, which makes my work original,” Guo said.

Guo said she moved into the Bay Area right before the pandemic and plans to have her own store in the future, but for now she is “doing online custom orders via Instagram.”

Guo frequently appears at pop-up markets at San Jose’s Japantown and at the De Anza Flea Market, bringing her creations to the community.

You can find Guo and her creations on Instagram and TikTok.

One of Guo’s crochet bouquets, made up of crocheted tulips and crocheted sunflowers. (Nello Puelles)

 

A flower that Guo crocheted, on display. (Nello Puelles)

 

 

 

Another angle of Guo’s crochet bouquet. (Nello Puelles)
More of Guo’s crochet creations on display. (Nello Puelles)
Guo’s crochet creations on display in the Hinson Campus Center. (Nello Puelles)
Another of Guo’s crochet bouquets. (Nello Puelles)
About the Contributors
Timothe Vachellerie, Staff Reporter
My interest in journalism started when if figured out the importance of having a good access to information. Also, I wanted to do a meaningful job, a job that serves a real purpose. My hopes for the quarter is that I can start to learn more about journalism and that I can improve my writing.
Nello Puelles, Multimedia Editor
Nello would love to direct a news show or podcast and help his community.

