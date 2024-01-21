Humans of De Anza: Crochet entrepreneur Grace Guo

De Anza College, meet Grace Guo, 23, the crochet artist behind Golden Lemon Studios.

Guo said she began crocheting when she was 18 years old.

“I really found motivation through my friends, they said that I’m doing a great job and that I have talent (in crocheting),” Guo said. After the motivation from friends and the search for a job, she said she decided to turn her passion into a business, creating and selling her crochet creations.

Guo said her mission is to promote and inspire others to try to take up crochet as a hobby. Guo also said she has worked on new styles of crocheting.

“I’m the only one that combines crochet and balloons to create different types of custom gifts or bouquets, which makes my work original,” Guo said.

Guo said she moved into the Bay Area right before the pandemic and plans to have her own store in the future, but for now she is “doing online custom orders via Instagram.”

Guo frequently appears at pop-up markets at San Jose’s Japantown and at the De Anza Flea Market, bringing her creations to the community.

You can find Guo and her creations on Instagram and TikTok.

