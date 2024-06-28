The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

How to remain happy and present throughout life

You should keep your inner-child alive
Sabrina Kulieva, La Voz Staff | June 28, 2024
A+feelings+chart+made+with+Canva.
Vincent Scrivens
A feelings chart made with Canva.

The moment you are born is one of the most exciting and important times in life. The ability to see, walk, hear, and experience everything on your own is a big gift, but over time, a lot of people forget the joy and presence they used to carry as young children.

That’s why it is important to remain true to your young self and allow yourself to have positive experiences like the ones you had in childhood.

People change in rapid and unexpected directions and it all seems to be with the question: “Who am I?” This transition usually spans from the conscious age of 18 to 35 years, when young adults face different issues that lead to establishing one’s identity and character.

This complex question sparks curiosity and the quest for knowledge, with only one exception here: fear. Fear of being seen, heard and expressed. In order to overcome fear you have to be familiar with the struggles that teenagers face nowadays.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Dr. Hector Rodriguez, there are nine common struggles of young adulthood. These are the three most important to consider:

Struggle one: mental health issues

Being an adult can involve coping with heavy loads of stress and pressure.

There are days when you feel at your worst and nothing seems to help at the moment. Many seek support from various sources, which may include friends and family members, college mental health resources, psychologists and possibly even professors. People ask questions and expect answers that help.

The specialist’s reply is that there is no right or wrong here.

Only you can decide on your own well-being and find ways of making your mood better.

Here’s a suggestion to help yourself while experiencing hardships:

Use a “Feelings Chart” to determine exactly how you may be feeling.

For example, you find yourself feeling down but don’t know what kind of emotion you are experiencing.

Let’s say I just came home from college and my mom yelled at me for not cleaning my room. So I ask myself: “How do I feel?” I look into the “Feelings chart” and find an angry emoji, then, I look into the list of feelings under it and ask myself another question: “Which emotion am I experiencing?”

Is it irritated, annoyed, mad, or angry? Maybe it’s all together. Let’s say I am mad.

In the same situation, you can feel sad or even hurt, then you find another emoji and follow the same steps. It’s always important to know how you feel and why you feel this way.

Remember that when you ask yourself these simple questions, you are asking your inner-child. It’s like mom or dad asking their kid if they’re okay, the only difference is that you are a parent for yourself and you are taking responsibility.

Struggle two: independence and responsibility

Adults all strive to make their way in the world. We may know about typical tasks such as cooking, cleaning, managing the household on our own, buying groceries and shopping.

However, there are many who are not even prepared for those tasks. That’s why it’s vital to learn how to plan in advance, and write down your expenses all while exploring new hobbies, staying busy and advancing one’s education at the same time.

Struggle three: time management

Balancing all aspects of life is a challenge in a fast-paced society, that’s why it is vital to understand concepts of time management.

The Pomodoro (Italian) Study Method can help a lot with organizing one’s schedule.

The method is simple: 25 minutes of focused work, followed by a five-minute break in-between. This method is very useful and popular among college students.

A visual description of the “Pomodoro Study Method.” (Sabrina Kulieva)

Keeping your inner child alive helps you to remain true to your own self and be present, keeps you motivated to move forward through all the difficulties on the path to adulthood, and helps one become more aware of mental health issues and to distinguish between feelings.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
People visit cats at a Foster & Adopt booth at the Castravaganza in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on June 22.
No one should ever buy pets, always adopt
Make your voice heard in local politics
Make your voice heard in local politics
How De Anza College students balance the school load with work, sports, and other school obligations like club duties and student government responsibilities.
Students can balance school with work, life, extracurriculars
The constantly evolving landscape of journalism
The constantly evolving landscape of journalism
A pickup truck used by the FHDA Police sits in front of the campus police substation at the Hinson campus center on May 16.
Campus police do not need tasers
Two police vehicles sit parked outside the FHDA polices De Anza substation on May 16.
Campus police already carry guns, but tasers should be their first option
More in Story Carousel
Students play the violin, cello, guitar and piano at the Chamber show in the Arts Quad on June 17.
Music enthusiasts play for the annual Chamber show
Jazz Band performing city pop song with singer Amy Murata during Spring Jazz Concert A Night of Salsa and City Pop at the VPAC on June 17.
Spring Jazz Concert returns after six years
Temporary fencing wraps around the Flint Center building on May 22.
Measure G task force starting from scratch
Contraceptive devices, menstruation products and Narcan kits in the Pride Center foyer available to De Anza College Students on June 20.
Pride Center’s free condoms are being pierced and are deemed unusable
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri addresses the audience at Eid al-Adha event in the Multicultural Center on June 12.
Shaykh and former student visits campus for Eid al-Adha celebration
Bread displays in La Mexicana Bakery in San Jose on June 17.
La Mexicana Bakery sells more than just bread
About the Contributors
Sabrina Kulieva
Sabrina Kulieva, Freelance Reporter
Vincent Scrivens
Vincent Scrivens, Editor-In-Chief (+ News Editor)
Vincent started pursuing journalism because he found it to be a career that has had a significant impact on the modern world. The power to rattle even the most protected establishments and people is quite enthralling to him, and he hopes to gain knowledge and skills from La Voz that can help him do just that.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest