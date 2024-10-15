Celebrating community: Club Day unites students through diverse activities

The De Anza College campus buzzed with excitement on Oct. 10 as students gathered in the Main Quad for Club Day.

From K-pop enthusiasts to robotic engineers to book lovers, the school event run by the Inter-Club-Council, showcased a vibrant array of organizations and activities that highlight the diverse interests of the campus community.

The unmistakable roar of engines revving from the De Anza Automotive Technology Club electrified the atmosphere, setting the perfect tone for Club Day as a place full of passion and excitement.

“Our club mainly prioritizes in educating and allowing students that have a passion for automotive (technology to) upgrade their knowledge,” Joshua Roddis Haviland-Moir, 21, an automotive technology major, said. “We (our department) have multiple classes that go in every single route of the automotive field.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haviland-Moir mentioned that it was through this community that he found his career path and his lifelong passion.

“Our instructors and faculty are passionate and intense,” Haviland-Moir said. “If they know that you care, they will not let you go unseen.”

Students foster a sense of community on campus not only through shared interests but also by creating positive environments. The Zero Waste and Climate Awareness Club dedicated themselves to promoting sustainability and climate awareness around school grounds.

“De Anza campus does not have a lot of recycling bins around campus,” Elif Ipekci, 19, a studio art major said. “We are planning to go around campus this quarter and make note of everywhere that should have recycling bins, and we are going to submit them to the school board to get more recycling bins on campus.”

While academics are the main focus of a university student, Mark Lee, a volunteer at De Anza, believes that building lifelong connections is just as important. Lee reflects on his time at the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, saying that the ability to connect with students and invite them to express themselves is his most memorable experience at the club.

“There’s more to life than just hitting the books … to survive college, you need to build relationships … connect with people who share your interests, but also connect with people who are different from you … and really get to talk,” Lee said.

As the sun seared overhead and the Main Quad was bustling with students, clubs took this time to showcase their accomplishments to prospective members. Psychology Club celebrated their record high attendance for their first event last Friday, which boasted more than 25 participants. They hope to keep the streak up for all upcoming events.

“We have been planning like crazy,” Sophia Comisso, 22, a psychology major and the president of Psychology Club said. “Tomorrow, we are partnering with the Santa Clara County of School Psychologists for a panel, and we are also doing a transfer panel of past psychology club members and officers to give advice for students.”

The campus is set to witness another exciting milestone as the De Anza DECA Club prepares to host the first business conference at De Anza, alongside the Future Business Leaders of America and Women in Business.

“The event will take place on Oct. 18 and 19, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on day one and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on day two,” said Tina Le, 18, business administration major, and DECA’s marketing officer. “We’ll have guest speakers, workshops, a transfer panel, (as well as) a case competition on day two.”

Similarly, the Model United Nations delegation here at De Anza has been invited to the University of California, Berkeley MUN Conference for the first time. Souad Ahmed, MUN’s president and a 20-year-old biomedical engineering major, said, “It is really nice for us to be invited to their conference. It is their 29th conference, and it’s held in (five months), so we are trying to get as many people to join our delegation as possible. You will be assigned a country, so it is fun to see what information we know.”

Fall 2024 Club Day encapsulated the dynamic spirit of De Anza College, serving as a reminder that the true heart of campus life lies in the bonds that students build with each other and through the diverse clubs and events that help bring them together.