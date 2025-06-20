Student films flex technical skill and storytelling prowess

0:00

Tommy Ngo On June 6, the Film/TV Department and Creative Arts Division shined a spotlight on the best student films, screenplays and animated shorts of the year in their 46th annual Student Film and Video Show.

0:11

It’s a chance to celebrate the stories, voices and visions that are shaping the next generation of filmmakers.

0:17

One of this year’s featured filmmakers was Nika Arasteh, a rising

talent with two short films selected for the showcase.

0:25

Nika Arasteh The most challenging part about the film that I made with kids, which named “Lollipop,” was that for them to act natural, I had to make them like upset, to be upset on the screen.

0:37

For that, I felt very guilty afterwards, like it was, it felt really cruel. (laughs)

0:42

Michael Cichocki I feel like Nika’s got a great visual of what she

wants. Being able to collab with her is pushing what the product is cause she’s like a demanding director.

0:50

I want to make her proud, you know? There’s a car that runs over Carrie’s character and I drove that car.

0:56

Ngo It was a nice car. (laughs)

0:58

The Chadwick Okamoto Awards recognizing artistic excellence were presented to Victoria Xu for screenwriting, Steven Arguijo for animation, Jinglong Wang for production.

1:10

This year’s Anthony Conroy Award for film studies went to Hossein Zarratshoaiee.

1:16

And the winner of the 18th annual screenwriting competition was Kavi Kumaresan for his script “Vepathutan Kaathal.”

1:23

Kavi Kumaresan This film talks about unity, and it was so glad that I came to such a film festival where people from diverse cultures, diverse films.

1:32

That’s what reminds me and motivates me. The motivation is we all are one people and we are united people. We have to establish one country where all of us can be united without these class divisions, culture divisions. That’s what I’m hoping for.

1:46

Arasteh When I saw my films on the screen, that’s the moment that you feel the most rewarding, actually. You see people looking at it, like it.

1:55

Ngo From seasoned directors to first-time screenwriters, this year’s students prove once again that storytelling is alive and thriving at De Anza College.