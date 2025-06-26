Photo Essay: Students take the stage

Gallery | 13 Photos Kevin Zhao AnT members Anna Cai, 19, communications major, and Teresa Hsu, 19, business major, begin their performance of "Walking Towards Me" by Ma Nien-Hsien and 9m88 at the DASG talent show in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on May 16.

De Anza’s student government hosted De Anza College’s first-ever talent show, “Spotlight,” celebrating the hidden talents of De Anza students on May 16. Over 17 acts, students and alumni took to the stage of the Visual and Performing Arts Center to showcase their abilities.

From solo piano performances, to student-assembled bands, to traditional Kazakh dance, acts spanned various cultural backgrounds, reflecting De Anza’s diverse student body.

The event, which lasted from 2:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., was free to attend for all. During intermission, an on-site ice cream food truck drew a line that included both students and performers.

Engaging the audience with raffles throughout the show, students won prizes such as water bottles, skincare items, plushies, chargers, stationery sets and caps.

At the end of the show, Astrid Ahuelie, 20, biology major, was declared the talent show grand prize winner and awarded a $500 prize with her performance of Cynthia Erivo’s “I’m Here,” written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray for the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Other winners included Halfpastmidnight for “Best Group,” Youssef Hassanein for “Best Solo” with his performance “I Want to Be An Art Museum” and band The Acoustics for the “People’s Choice Awards.”