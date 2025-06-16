The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Podcast: Young chess master chooses practical life over pro career

National Master Rishabh Gokhale discusses plans day-to-day improvements
Mitchell Park, La Voz Staff
June 16, 2025
Mitchell Park and Tommy Ngo
Produced by Mitchell Park; Videography by Tommy Ngo

Rishabh Gokhale, 19, data science, is a 2100 FIDE-rated chess player from India at De Anza College. In this episode, Gokhale sits down with La Voz reporter Mitchell Park to reveal what life is like as a national master, why he won’t pursue chess professionally, and what he hopes to accomplish in the chess world and beyond.

Mitchell Park
Mitchell Park, Managing Editor
I love the news! And I’m passionate about bringing creativity and curiosity to reporting. I encourage anyone who cares deeply about anything to drop by and consider joining La Voz.
Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Staff Reporter
I’m a filmmaking student passionate about narrative features and documentaries, driven by a need to tell stories that matter.