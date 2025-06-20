The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Fact Friday: June 20

Issue 2, Week 11
Ann Peñalosa, Gavin Rust, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez
June 20, 2025
Ann Peñalosa, Gavin Rust, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez

In this broadcast we cover:

  • VP of Student Services search
  • DASG De-Stress with llamas
  • Black Graduation and Achievement Ceremony
  • La Voz News x Media Club bookmark competition
  • Summer, Fall Quarter enrollment
  • New La Voz non-credit course

Hosted by Orly Bryan and Gordon Yang

Featuring Gavin Rust

Filmed and edited by Ann Penalosa

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

About the Contributors
Ann Peñalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Gavin Rust, Staff Reporter
Gavin Rust is a reporter for La Voz News and enjoys bringing stories that matter to the public light.
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon. This is my fourth quarter with La Voz. During this year, journalism really changed the way I approach affairs around my community and the world. It not only trains language skills, but also teaches us how to build connections with people. My hope for this quarter? No old mistakes in the new quarter. More collaborations and communications with staffers in person. More organized schedules. LET’S GO!
Orly Bryan, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Orly! I am the Social Media Editor and the host for Fact Friday!
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.