Students turn bookmarks into art

Piles of bookmarks became materials for competition, as three De Anza students submitted projects for the Media Club’s 3D Sculpture Contest held in the La Voz newsroom on June 12. The event invited students to create art inspired by journalism using upcycled materials.

With the theme “All Things Journalism,” Media Club encouraged contestants to explore topics like press freedom, storytelling and reporting. Each student received a bundle of bookmarks to use in any way they wanted and they had the freedom to add other materials while making the pieces their own.

A panel of judges, composed of journalism professor Farideh Dada and sculpture lab technician Adrian Discipulo, evaluated entries based on creativity, construction and how well they matched the theme.

Faith Francis, 24, architecture major, took first place with her model of a vintage typewriter.

“I locked in on it and didn’t work on anything else for multiple days,” Francis said. “I’ve definitely learned a lot and this is such an encouraging environment to be around.”

Discipulo announced the results and said judging art is always tough for him.

“Anything that is made by hand, that someone made themselves, is very important,” Discipulo said. “It’s hard to judge with the way the world is going right now, especially with the crazy tech development.”

Maisha Ali, 20 business administration major, created a 3D model of a newsroom to showcase the collaborative environment behind student reporting.

“I thought this contest would be a cool way to immerse myself in what the newsroom does, because I don’t take journalism,” Ali said. “Art is a medium that will always stick with me.”

Tetiana Obrizan, a graphic design student, sculpted a large pair of scissors to show the power of media and titled her work “The cutline of truth.”

Obrizan said she was proud of her work and the message she put out.

“Sometimes, with the information people get, there is more information hidden,” Obrizan said. “The joke (written on the sculpture) is, ‘we were told not to speak to the press’ … It was nice to participate in something important, I believe that words matter.”