The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Love Voz: Losing to the second wheel

Sarah Atito, La Voz Staff
June 27, 2025
Brooklyn Coyle
Feeling like a third wheel in a budding relationship can hurt, especially when you fear losing a friend.

We invite students to submit their romantic qualms and a love correspondent will respond with advice.

There’s this person who makes me feel amazing when I’m around them. They’re charming, really sweet and hanging out with them is always fun.

I don’t like them like that, but it feels like I’m losing them as a friend and they’re drifting, and there’s not much I can do without coming off like I do. What makes this more complicated is that there’s someone who it looks like they like, and I feel like I’m always getting in between the two whenever I’m around both of them (for context, all three of us are in a bigger friend group together).

It’s gotten to the point that it feels like a one-sided friendship, where I’m the only one who wants to hang out. I know it’s not like that — they’re just not too social and they only really hang out when invited — and I try not to get jealous, but I don’t know what to do anymore. What can I do to salvage my friendship with them without coming off as though I’m trying to be romantic?

Hello dear reader,

Sometimes a friendship can feel more important than any other sort of relationship, and thus, it can be just as heartbreaking, so please know your feelings are fully valid.

It seems like you are really worried about platonic emotions being viewed as romantic. This could mean that, historically, you looked like you were flirting when you weren’t, or you simply have never felt this strongly about a friendship before.

Either way, taking the time to worry about it is very limiting. Try to think beyond the perspective of strong emotions being viewed as romantic and own them.

It is moments like these that make me wish that I could have a conversation with you to get a better understanding,

To fix your friendship I recommend treating the cause, you know best, if you know that your friend likes for others to initiate plans, feel reassured in that. Take the time to plan a friend date, just with them or with your entire friend group. I recommend visiting something chill and low stakes like an open mic night or a boba place.

However, if you want things to change, communicate that you want your friend to take a more proactive stance.

The best thing to do when someone takes a step back in your life is not to chase after them, but use it as an opportunity to fill your time with other things and learn to feel complete as a person.

Esteemed reader, please do not cling on to people as a life raft. Remind yourself that every quality you value in your friend you are able to find in someone else or even yourself. Let this moment be a reminder that you should feel comfortable even while you are alone.

Speaking as a girl who mourned the loss of a friendship a few years ago, I recommend taking the time to still let yourself indulge all your feelings. I took my time and ate lots of ice cream, then called up my best friend, went out and had fun.

Don’t jump to conclusions and assume your friendship is over, but rather that it’s evolving. Take this as a sign to grow on your own.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Why think about anything at all? That's what my AI self is for.
My AI self makes life better for me
The Salvation Army store accepts donations of a variety of unwanted items.
Reduce waste and your carbon footprint when you move out
Both De Anza and UC schools use quarter systems, but the disparity in lengths creates a divide. A De Anza's student's mental health, transfer confidence and overall academic experience may decline as the summer progresses.
The cool kids are already on summer break
Deceptively, "dark femininity" does not empower a woman. Rather, a woman will be puppeted to conform to performance, manipulation, competition and ego. It is oppression repackaged and is detrimental to a relationship.
Death of ‘high value women'
The Juniper Hotel stands on S De Anza Boulevard taken on June 20. The hotel is one option for Foothill-De Anza housing that does not displace existing tenants.
Our housing crisis, our symbolic suffering
Letters to the editor: Transportation crisis, revolutionary leadership
Letters to the editor: Transportation crisis, revolutionary leadership
About the Contributors
Sarah Atito
Sarah Atito, Art & Entertainment Editor
In her third quarter as a section editor, Sarah is passionate about storytelling and elevating the voices of others. Journalism has a direct impact on the world, and she works to make sure it is always credible and understandable.
Brooklyn Coyle
Brooklyn Coyle, Graphic Design Editor
Aspiring nutrition scientist believing in the power of an informed public.