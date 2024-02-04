The voice of De Anza since 1967.

1
A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night

Local talent performs every Thursday, Friday night
Drusilla Ingebrigtsen, Freelance Video Reporter
February 4, 2024
Drusilla Ingebrigsten and Ann Penalosa

The coffee shop, Nirvana Soul, holds a free open mic night every Thursday and Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m.

Local talent from all around the San Jose area and beyond, joins together to showcase their talents. The open mic nights on Fridays include any and all genres and instruments (it’s bring your own) and requires participants to sign up before 7 p.m. to enter.

La Voz joined the weekly event and documented the highlights of the night in a video that was shot on Jan. 27.

 

About the Contributor
Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
Ann Penalosa (xe/she/they), 19, is a first year journalism major at De Anza College; xe's excited to be at La Voz and aims to use her platform as a vector for progress, a source of information, and a megaphone for marginalized voices. Xer passion for photojournalism dates back to high school, but in their spare time you can catch xem producing music, reading up on political theory, or chugging a two-liter bottle of diet Mountain Dew. (Well, not anymore...she's boycotting.)

