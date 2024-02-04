A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night

The coffee shop, Nirvana Soul, holds a free open mic night every Thursday and Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m.

Local talent from all around the San Jose area and beyond, joins together to showcase their talents. The open mic nights on Fridays include any and all genres and instruments (it’s bring your own) and requires participants to sign up before 7 p.m. to enter.

La Voz joined the weekly event and documented the highlights of the night in a video that was shot on Jan. 27.