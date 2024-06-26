The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Surfer about to paddle out to sea at Playa El Zonte on May 27.

Dispatch from El Salvador

2
Seaside view by Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey on Sep. 4, 2022.

Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California

3
Matcha flavored drinks and candy on a stick attract sweet tooths at the Night Market food festival in Pleasanton on May 19.

626 Night Market food festival kicks off summer with a variety of innovative refreshments

4
From left, Bianca Aguila demonstrates how she cools down her apartment in San Jose on June 17.

Surviving the heat: Bianca Aguila's story in San Jose, California

5
The Hungry Cow in Fremont serves Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot for dinner. Taken on June 8.

Hungry Cow offers Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot

Jewish community rallies against antisemitism
Rising Scholars program grants priority registration starting fall 2024

Rising Scholars program grants priority registration starting fall 2024

June 26, 2024

Fraudulent student applications flood Admissions and Records office

Fraudulent student applications flood Admissions and Records office

June 25, 2024

Black Student Union and International Relations Advocacy Club hold Juneteenth teach-in and art build

Black Student Union and International Relations Advocacy Club hold Juneteenth teach-in and art build

June 23, 2024

International Student Programs holds new student support circles
De Anza’s Football star defensive end Jason Schwartz

De Anza’s Football star defensive end Jason Schwartz

June 25, 2024

NBA logo representative passes away at the age of 86

NBA logo representative passes away at the age of 86

June 24, 2024

Surviving the heat: Bianca Aguila’s story in San Jose, California

Surviving the heat: Bianca Aguila’s story in San Jose, California

June 24, 2024

The constantly evolving landscape of journalism
Campus police do not need tasers

Campus police do not need tasers

May 22, 2024

Campus police already carry guns, but tasers should be their first option

Campus police already carry guns, but tasers should be their first option

May 22, 2024

Encampments at Columbia University endanger Jewish students

Encampments at Columbia University endanger Jewish students

May 16, 2024

Viral Austrian band comes to local San Francisco theater
Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California

Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California

June 24, 2024

El Halal Amigos brings a mix of Latin-inspired food and Halal cuisine

El Halal Amigos brings a mix of Latin-inspired food and Halal cuisine

June 23, 2024

Apple WWDC 2024 highlights: Vision OS 2.0, iOS 18, Apple AI and more!

June 19, 2024

Jewish community rallies against antisemitism

Organized by the Jewish Student Union, “Rally for Yael” holds music, dances
Frank Mayers and Ann Penalosa
June 26, 2024
Protesters%2C+including+De+Anza+students+pause+for+the+Israeli+national+anthem+during+the+rally+at+the+Library+Quad+on+May+21.
Frank Mayers
Protesters, including De Anza students pause for the Israeli national anthem during the rally at the Library Quad on May 21.

On the afternoon of May 21, a group of approximately 150 community members including at least 20 De Anza students, gathered at the Library Quad for a rally opposing antisemitism.

Dan Gotesdyner, 19, a computer science major and member of the Jewish Student Union, thanks attendees for showing up to the rally. (Ann Penalosa)

“Thank you all for answering the call when we needed you,” Dan Gotesdyner, 19, a computer science major and member of the Jewish Student Union, said. “Our unity and our strength is alive and well. The Jewish community was hurt, and the Jewish community responded.”

The rally, named the “Rally for Yael,” featured speakers from the De Anza Jewish Student Union, members of other Bay Area Jewish communities and a student from Columbia University.

“Truth and love will always win,” Amit Cohen, 19, a political science major and JSU member, said. “To all of you here, I promise that the people of Israel live. I promise we will dance again.”

A local rabbi delivers a speech condemning antisemitism in the community and at De Anza. (Ann Penalosa)

This rally came about two weeks after a pro-Palestine rally held at the same location decrying the Israeli siege of Gaza and calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel on May 9.

“My friends and I went to observe and record what we saw. There was no art in sight and in its place was a flash mob brandishing signs calling for ‘justified resistance’ and intifada,” Gotesdyner said. “Eventually, my friend Yael (Aharon) was hit in the head with a large Palestinian flag by a woman who does not attend this institution.”

Speakers recounted their concerns about rising antisemitism in the U.S. and experiences in the midst of heightened political tensions over the ongoing war. Between speakers, the organizers played songs, including “Hurricane,” “Golden Boy” and “Tel Aviv,” while distributing popsicles and water to attendees.

Members of the Jewish Student Union form a circle and dance to the song “Golden Boy,” surrounded with community members.

“We must remember that there is a time for mourning, but there is also a time for strength in the face of adversity,” Gotesdyner said. “In the place of a perpetual Yom Hazikaron (day of remembrance for the fallen) must come a perpetual Yom Haatzmaut, the day celebrating our liberation and the re-establishment of our sovereign home.”

Yael Aharon, 19, whose major is undecided, addresses the crowd using a megaphone at the Library Quad on May 21.. (Frank Meyers)

These rallies came amid widespread protests and student encampments at universities across the U.S. over the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Aharon, 19, whose major is undecided, said the altercation happened at around 4:15 p.m. on May 9 and that she went to the protest that day solely to film and observe.

“I turned my back to the girl and continued to film the walkout,” Aharon said. “A few seconds later, I felt something hit my head. I turned around and there she was, the girl holding the Palestinian flag from earlier.”

Yael Aharon, 19, whose major is undecided, recounts her experience during the rally on May 9, at the rally on May 21. (Ann Penalosa)

Aharon also said she did not process that she was hit with the flagpole until after the fact, as well as that she had suffered a minor concussion.

“Everything seemed very hazy,” Aharon said. “I did nothing, only registering what had happened over an hour later when a few other students and I reported the incident to the campus police.”

Isabel Caballero-Texiera, 27, biology major, said she worked with the organizers’ security team at the May 9 rally.

“Because I saw there might have been an issue, I placed myself between (Aharon and the girl with the flag),” Caballero-Texiera said. “I reached up and kept making sure the flagpole did not hit anyone, specifically the girl next to me that was recording and trying to get people’s faces on camera.”

“It was jarring and very confusing when I heard (Aharon’s) story,” Caballero-Texiera said. “When I heard the story, I reacted, ‘Oh my goodness, who was it? What happened?’ To then find out that I was right there and saw what happened.”

A poster reads, “College is for getting educated. Hands off our kids,” with “beaten up” crossed out below. (Ann Penalosa)

Caballero-Texiera said that she and other organizers who worked security had seen the group of students who attended the rally to record and capture people’s faces, and understands why participants of and speakers at the rally would not want to be recorded.

“The threat of doxxing is a very real threat,” Caballero-Texiera said. “For example, medical students have been denied entry to a lot of medical schools, even if they have already been admitted, because they appear on these lists (like the Canary Project). This group of people that had come by on their phones were visibly saying, ‘Make sure you get people’s faces, make sure you get it on camera.’ At that point, they were pushing past people to try to get into the crowd and get to the front to film the various speakers.”

Caballero-Texiera acknowledged that attendees had started chanting at the observers after the rally, but said its organizers tried to break that up as soon as possible, also emphasizing that the group did not fully surround the observers and that organizers had escorted them safely.

A woman stands with a poster that reads, “Bring them home now.” (Ann Penalosa)

“It was a hot day — almost 90 degrees — everyone had been in the heat for a couple hours and this group had, for the past hour, been pushing people and shoving cameras in people’s faces. People got irritated and, yes, that happened,” Caballero-Texiera said. “I and a couple other security guards went, ‘Hey, y’all, don’t start surrounding them; we know you aren’t near them but even making a circle might be seen as aggressive; don’t do that.’ The group never completed the circle — they got to almost half a circle, but it did start and they stopped.”

Professor Ilan Glasman, choral director and attendee at the May 21 rally, said the phrase “from the river to the sea” used on the May 9 rally, calls for the elimination of all Jewish people, and emphasized that there is a difference between criticism and delegitimization.

“In fact, many Israelis criticize the government,” Glasman said. “I can say, ‘I don’t like Benjamin Netanyahu. I don’t like his policies, the way he treats non-Jews, how he treats women or creates tension with Joe Biden,’ but delegitimization is saying that Jews stole the land, or that there shouldn’t be an Israel at all; ‘This is Arab land, this is Muslim land. This is Palestine.’ That is a big difference.”

Community members clap along to the beat of the song “Golden Boy.” (Ann Penalosa)

Glasman reiterated that, while Israel makes mistakes and that settler violence in the West Bank and atrocities in the siege of Gaza are unjust, he believes that Zionism isn’t equivalent to settler colonialism and that it is peaceful.

“The Balfour Declaration, which was about 30 years before the 1947 (United Nations partition plan), stated that there should be a return to the homeland, and that’s really what Zionism is,” Glasman said. “The word Zionism has been hijacked and turned into a bad word; an occupier or colonizer who is interested in eliminating whoever is in the way.”

“Of course, there are people on every side who are extremists. Sometimes, a small minority of extremists make the loudest noises,” Glasman said. “So it may look like a policy when Israel hits the people making food in Gaza. The truth is, even if it wasn’t a mistake, there are rogue soldiers who do it in the name of themselves and not in the name of the country.”

Police gathered for a discussion as the rally concluded, equipped with helmets, batons and other equipment at the Library Quad on May 21.. The rally concluded peacefully. (Frank Mayers)

Foothill-De Anza campus police were seen in the area equipped with riot gear including helmets and batons. Officers asked rally attendees to remove their flags from flagpoles as the poles could be used as makeshift weapons.

“People were not out here going, ‘Free, free Israel,’” Glasman said. “We’re out here looking for coexistence, peace and understanding. That’s what the rally here was; we had chants and songs.”

“Change must come, and it must come from decisive administrative action,” Gotesdyner said. “De Anza is funded by community taxes – our money. Are we paying for Israeli students to be subjected to a culture that invalidates their identity, delegitimizes their home and enables violence against them?”

Editor’s note: The release of this article was delayed by a lack of available sources.

 

Gallery | 10 Photos
Frank Mayers
A local rabbi passionately condemns antisemitism in his speech as protesters look on.

About the Contributors
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Co-Managing Editor
a.k.a. mtndewkid, gabunomigrl.
Frank Meyers
Frank Meyers, Freelance Photographer
Frank is an Engineering student and Automotive Technology program graduate at De Anza College. With experience photographing rocket launches, aviation and nature, he's excited to lend his lens to La Voz to help shine a light on issues impacting his fellow students. In his free time Frank enjoys playing heavy metal drums, video games and is an avid martial artist as a member of De Anza's Karate club.

