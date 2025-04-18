The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Fact Friday: April 18

Issue 2, Week 2
Xitlaly Martinez, Orly Bryan, Gordon Yang, Ashley Kang, Ann Penalosa, and Gavin Rust
April 18, 2025
Xitlaly Martinez, Ann Penalosa, Orly Bryan, Gordon Yang, Ashley Kang, and Gavin Rust

In this broadcast we cover :
– DASG Senate disqualifies 5 elected candidates
– Student visa revocations
– April Muslim heritage month
– Paralegal Career Fair
– LinkedIn workshop
– Rising Scholars movie screening

 

Anchored by: Orly Bryan and Gordon Yang
Featuring: Gavin Rust
Videography: Ashley Kang
Editing by: Ann Penalosa
Produced by: Xitlaly Martinez

