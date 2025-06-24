This article is satire. While inspired by reality, all characters and events are fictional.

As a struggling student at De Anza I realized I have to do hard things … and also do things in general. It’s become a hassle to maintain a good relationship with friends, study for exams, go to class and try to keep a job all at the same time.

My friend recommended I use ChatGPT when I was struggling with the first homework assignment in my English 1 class. It was so simple typing into the prompt bar to summarize the first chapter of the book and turning it in.

If I procrastinated on an assignment, ChatGPT would save me in a pinch. This opened the door. Why stop there?

I ended up streamlining all assignments, even if they required just a slight effort, and now my grades are at an all-time high. With this newfound time and freedom, I looked at my tasks outside of class and wondered how ChatGPT could help.

Anytime someone texts me and I don’t know what to say, my best friend ChatGPT has the best suggestions; suddenly, texting is easy and people are responding to me!

I started using AI at my job and my boss loved the idea so much he incorporated it into my position. He also told the real me to not worry about coming back since my AI self has it under control now.

This has given me so much free time, now I just sit in my room counting the individual divots in my popcorn ceiling. Anytime my friends invite me out, ChatGPT is ready with the perfect excuse.

Thanks to my AI self, I no longer have to talk to people and I don’t get invited to anything! I HIGHLY recommend using AI to deal with the inconvenient aspects of life such as homework, friends and other insignificant tasks.

Here you go Allan — a fully drafted diary entry on the benefits of using AI. Let me know if I should tune it to be more opinionated, cute or vulgar. I am built to serve you!