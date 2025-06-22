The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Happiness in a teacup: an afternoon at the Rose Tea Lounge

Discover beloved beverages from matcha
Averie Choi, La Voz Staff
June 22, 2025
Averie Choi
The frontal view of the Rose Tea Lounge on Thursday, June 19. The cafe opens at 12 p.m. every day and closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. on all other days of the week.

Rich in flavor and aroma, the Rose Tea Lounge is more than just a tea shop.

The shop’s name doesn’t lie. The menu consists of only tea-related beverages — about 37 options categorized into six different sections: pure tea, fruit tea, milk tea, special milk tea, matcha and non-caffeinated.

When you enter the store, the neat and stylish interior catches your attention. Walls and tables are decorated with marble patterns, and flower decorations give the store a refreshing atmosphere.

Here are the three amazing teas that I chose:

Kyoto Milk Tea (Signature Menu), $7.25
Jasmine green milk tea with a hint of matcha, mixed with creamy puff cream”

Custom option: Whole milk, 100% sugar, less ice

This tea is the most eye-catching item on the menu. Based on matcha flavor, the cream adds a luxurious aftertaste. The cream also affects the appearance of the tea, which makes it visually outstanding. I recommend using a straw to mix the cream after taking a picture before drinking, since the flavor is finally complete when matcha and cream are perfectly blended. Personally, it tasted perfect with the 100% sugar option among other concentration options.

The Kyoto Milk Tea is jasmine green milk tea mixed with matcha and puff cream, which a Rose Tea Lounge staff member recommends as a signature item of the café, photographed on June 5. (Averie Choi)

 

Summer Melon (Most Popular Menu of the Fruit Tea Category), $6.25
Refreshing blend of jasmine green tea, lychee and watermelon juice, topped with lychee fruit bits and lemon slices”

Custom Option: 100% sugar, less ice

It’s a taste that pairs perfectly with summer! The tea contains a natural, non-artificial taste of fruit. There are small lychee pieces and lemon slices placed in the bottom of the cup. The drink itself tastes great, but the lychee pulp is a little bitter.

Customers can order without the pulp, but I don’t recommend it, because it won’t be as flavorful.

Summer Melon is a blend of jasmine green tea, lychee and watermelon juice, topped with pieces of lychee and lemon slices, recommended by a staff member of the Rose Tea Lounge from the fruit tea menu, photographed on June 7. (Averie Choi)

Peach Cloud (Seasonal Menu), $7.99
Light and refreshing white peach smoothie made from seasonal fresh white peaches, mixed with cheese foam and white peach bits”

Custom Option: 100% Sugar

It’s a seasonal limited menu that can only be tasted in summer. Instead of uncomfortable artificial peach flavor, the smoothie is full of natural sweetness. The menu states that it contains cheese foam, but honestly, I didn’t taste it. There are small peach bits placed in the bottom, which adds interesting texture to the drink. I recommend shaking the smoothie before sticking a straw in after taking a picture!

Peach Cloud is made with white peaches and cheese foam with white peach pieces, one of several seasonal offering at the Rose Tea Lounge, photographed on June 8. (Averie Choi)

All the drinks gave me high satisfaction thanks to the generous amounts and reasonable prices. Peach Cloud was by far the best, Kyoto Milk Tea fell to second and Summer Melon third.

A slight downside: when I visited the store four times, snacks, such as cakes or bread, were always out of stock. There were desserts such as peach ice cream on the kiosk menu, but I couldn’t actually order them.

Although most of the customers visit the store for a tea to-go, there are still quite a lot of people who enjoy their tea while chatting on the sofa in the store or at the outdoor table. It would be better if snacks were prepared and available in the store so that these customers could enjoy a simple dessert and a cup of tea.

Based on the three types of tea I have tasted, I highly recommend this tea shop. It will be a great experience to try a new taste of tea that you have never had before.

Rose Tea Lounge has five locations across California, and the Cupertino location is about one mile away from De Anza College. Students can take VTA Route 23 or walk about 25 minutes to get to the tea shop.

Rating: 8/10

