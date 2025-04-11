The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Six De Anza student visas terminated

Three more revoked at Foothill, bringing reported total for California community colleges to 20
Ingrid Lu, Ann Penalosa, and Mitchell Park
April 11, 2025
Mitchell Park
De Anza College President Omar Torres sent a faculty-wide email announcing that six international student visas had been terminated on April 11. Torres’ office can be found in the administration building at De Anza.

Six De Anza College and three Foothill College students have had their F-1 visas revoked by the federal government, according to emails from college administration, on April 11.

This past week has marked some of the first instances of visa revocation among California community colleges under the Trump administration.

Foothill-De Anza Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert, De Anza College President Omar Torres and Foothill College President Kristina Whalen confirmed the revocations.

Torres wrote in an email to De Anza faculty, “In virtually all of the cases, the official reason for termination was vague, and students have said they were unaware that their authorization to stay in the United States had been revoked.”

According to Torres, International Student Programs is “actively checking student’s records and notifying students if their records have been terminated.”

Aside from those whose visa status has been revoked, international students have reported no notifications from either the De Anza administration or ISP.

The incidents follow President Donald Trump’s Jan. 19 executive order, which directed the Department of Homeland Security and State Department to crack down on activities it deems antisemitic or “anti-American.”

The policy has triggered a surge of international student visa revocations, with over 800 cases as of today, according to Inside Higher Ed. This data compiles reports from both student and professional news organizations.

Students in other California community colleges, including at least one student in San Mateo County Community College District, one in Los Rios Community College District and nine at Santa Monica College, also face visa revocations.

Torres and Lambert used “termination” to describe students losing their F-1 visa status in their emails, while Whalen used “revoking.”

Although both terms indicate that students are no longer allowed to remain in the U.S. legally, revocation means that a visa is no longer valid, while termination typically refers to Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records being deactivated.

La Voz has reached out for clarification on the administration’s intended use of terminology.

On Monday, the Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees passed a resolution designating the district as a “sanctuary district,” a symbolic motion indicating support for undocumented and international students.

The district’s policy on cooperation with Immigration and Customs enforcement, which states that faculty should remain uncooperative with ICE officials and direct them to the college president or chancellor’s office, remains the same.

In an email, Lambert asked faculty to direct international students with questions to Nazy Galoyan, dean of enrollment services and International Student Programs.

Galoyan declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

Mitchell Park
De Anza College President Omar Torres announces that six students' F-1 visas were terminated in an email sent on April 11.

About the Contributors
Ingrid Lu
Ingrid Lu, Editor-in-Chief
As editor-in-chief, I hope to serve De Anza by providing thoughtful and accurate journalism. I hope I can learn more about writing and reporting this quarter, in addition to getting to know the community more.
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
Ann is a second-year journalism student who considers La Voz her second home. She enjoys watching it grow, as well as its purpose in relation to the rest of De Anza’s various communities; she plans on sticking around and enjoying the newsroom’s air fryer and (seemingly unlimited) supply of canned boba. You can contact her with tips at (408) 372-6581 or on her email and Instagram.
Mitchell Park
Mitchell Park, Freelance Reporter
An amateur writer, sports watcher and student, I love basketball — and I love the news! If you’re reading this, I hope to keep you curious and that you discover your love for it too.