FHDA designated sanctuary district, trustees propose student housing for fall

The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees ordained FHDA a sanctuary district and held public comment on its pending purchase of an apartment complex for student housing at its April 8 meeting in the district office.

The sanctuary district resolution functions as an official title for the district, reaffirming its commitment to immigrant students who face uncertainty since an executive order from the White House.

In a March 3 meeting, the board said it was concerned that the district would lose federal funding if they accepted the sanctuary district resolution proposed by the Higher Education for AB 540 Students program and the Educational Justice for Undocumented Students committee in 2023.

The resolution passed without opposition. It states that district employees will continue not to cooperate with federal agents seeking information or access to the college and instead redirect them to the Offices of the Presidents and Chancellor. According to the resolution, FHDA “will act as a sanctuary district to the fullest extent allowable by law.”

“This resolution isn’t about formalities. It’s about real lives and real fears and real futures,” said Matsuko Estrada Nakamatsu, 21, HEFAS liaison and English major. “It’s about the students you say this district stands for: undocumented, international, low-income.”

“We’re just taking a stand here. We don’t want Gestapo on campus,” trustee Laura Casas said. “Our mission is to protect the education of everyone and it doesn’t mean you’re going to be fully safe and protected.”

Earlier in the meeting, the board reviewed plans to purchase McClellan Terrace Apartments, located less than a half mile from the De Anza College campus. The building is expected to house 332 students and provide shuttle services to De Anza, Foothill College and its Sunnyvale Center as early as fall quarter.

The board plans to finalize the fully-leased, 94-unit apartment purchase on July 25 for $66.7 million from Prometheus Real Estate Group. The real estate group notified tenants that they would need to move out by July 2026 if the purchase finalizes by the expected date.

Several families living in the apartment opposed the plan during public comment.

“McClellan Terrace has been a home for working families for over 51 years and now this plan turns it into college-only housing,” said Paarth Gupta, seventh grader and Cupertino resident. “It puts over 90 families and 70 students at risk of losing their homes.”

Faculty and students that supported the student housing plan said FHDA students experience homelessness and home insecurity and are in need of student housing.

“On an hourly basis I get a distress call (from) someone that is falling from housing insecurity or most likely eviction,” said Flora Payne, counselor of the Guardian Scholars and NextUp foster youth program. “Generally it’s me trying to find them housing in Santa Clara, which is incredibly difficult.”

Tenants asked the Cupertino City Council to dismantle the housing project in a meeting on April 2 and told the Board of Trustees they should reconsider the purchase. Concerns included an increase in traffic posing danger to nearby primary schools, the expensive per-unit price and costly renovations.

“I want you to know that this board is going to be fair and equitable in your relocation and it all depends on our due diligence,” Casas said. The Board of Trustees meets next on May 5.