DASG De-Stress Day brings students and llamas together

Llamas, crafts, pan dulce and boba were among the forces that brought a flurry of students to the S Quad on Wednesday, June 18. De Anza Student Government hosted a de-stress event in collaboration with HEFAS, Mentors@DeAnza and Active Minds for fun and relaxation before finals week.

Students began buzzing around the llamas and free craft stations from noon to 2 p.m.

“I did not expect to see real llamas, but I’m a big fan and the llamas are very healing and kind,” said Abby Nguyen, 20, psychology major.

One tent included bracelet making, fuzzy wire crafts and painting.

“I do have a couple of finals coming up, psychology and chemistry, which I study long hours for, and this event is relieving,” said Valerie Hurtado, 18, radiology major. “It helps keep me calm.”

George Caldwell, the owner of the llamas and founder of Llamas of Circle Home, said the llamas’ demeanor and their desire to please people encouraged him to work with them.

“There’s a llama at home

(in Sonora, California), and that one is the spiritual leader,” Caldwell said.

“That llama taught these llamas that their highest purpose is to receive and give love.”

The occasion featured three llamas: Yannantin, age 8, Capaq, age 6, and Sami, age 6.

Students were able to pet, feed, brush and take pictures with the llamas.

The boba, pan dulce and crafts were free to students and courtesy of DASG.

Students whothat missed this event can join the next one. De-stress Days are held regularly throughout the academic year and posted on the DASG events calendar.

Gallery | 4 Photos Cindy Rodriguez Students sit around a craft table making art using colorful pipe cleaners in the S Quad on June 18.