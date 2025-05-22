The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Unions claim San Jose Unified School District underfunded employee health benefits by over $30 million

De Anza faculty union president “befuddled”
Gavin Rust, La Voz Staff
May 22, 2025
Gavin Rust
The San Jose Unified School District’s headquarters located at 855 Lenzen Ave. in San Jose on Wednesday, May 7.

The San Jose Unified School District has been accused of underfunding over $30 million in health and welfare benefits since 2017-18 by unions representing teachers, janitors, cafeteria staff and other employees.

The unions that filed grievances with the district over the alleged underfunding are:

  • San Jose Teachers Association
  • California School Employees Association
  • American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 101

In a January letter from the three unions sent to union members, the SJTA, CSEA and AFSCME accused SJUSD of underfunding their health and wellness benefits since 2017-18.

The union representatives claim that “around 2017,” the district quietly switched from using “the authorized (full-time equivalent) number” — the number of all budgeted positions — to “the active FTE number” — only filled positions — to determine the basis for the payout. This change resulted in a discrepancy of millions of dollars.

The unions’ collective bargaining agreements specify that the district must calculate the Health and Welfare Fund contributions using authorized FTE, not active FTE.

FTE refers to the number of hours an employee works in the context of a full-time schedule.

Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association President Tim Shively is not involved in the dispute, but provided insight because of his experience in labor bargaining.

Shively described feeling a sense of “befuddlement.”

“Having it go on for so many years is rather disconcerting,” Shively said. “It just sounds huge, and of such a scope that there would have to be some either (a) grave error or intentional shuffling of money around to keep it away from health benefits.”

Jonathan Martinez, a teacher at Bret Harte Middle School, said he was “hurt” after learning of the underfunding at a SJUSD Board of Education meeting on May 8.

“Tell me, as a young teacher, why would I stay at a district that does not respect the dignity of my colleagues, their health and well-being?” Martinez said.

SJUSD Chief Business Officer Seth Reddy said that the school district is working diligently to reach an agreement.

“We understand the importance of benefits and compensation to all of our staff,” Reddy said. “Since this issue was identified by staff, and it was brought immediately to our signatory unions that this had occurred in the past, we’ve remained committed since then to making this right.”

Shively said he’s never seen financial mismanagement like what is allegedly taking place at SJUSD.

“Nothing on that scale,” Shively said. “Usually it’s more a question of how money is set aside, rather than money not put in the appropriate place.”

SJTA President Renata Sanchez said that the SJTA proposed a repayment plan to the district that would include an additional 1%-1.5% in interest.

“We were offering to the district to pay that back in the amount of $3 million each year over 10 years, or until the fund was paid back, with the option that if they wanted to make bigger payments, they could,” Sanchez said.

The San Jose Unified School District and the unions have yet to reach a mutually-agreed-upon plan to pay back the over $30 million.

La Voz reached out to SJUSD for comment.

The next board meeting is scheduled for today, May 22, at SJUSD’s headquarters in San Jose at 855 Lenzen Ave., with a pre-meeting rally with union leaders beginning at 3:30 p.m.

eKGFrBdgrS4cuEmuj6cWbQpSAjFtVGcseBv77sp0
The first page of a multi-union letter sent to unionized employees of the San Jose Unified School District.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
May Day protesters march across a bridge on Santa Clara Street on the way to San Jose City Hall on May 1.
San Jose marches for workers, civil rights on May Day
Student leaders from the Student Rights and Equity committee discuss items including approving the Student Rights Equity Code during their weekly meeting inside the DASG lounge within the Hinson Campus Center on Wednesday, May 14. Other items included plans to review student scholarships, scheduled for next meeting's agenda.
DASG approves Student Rights and Equity code
Fact Friday: May 16
Fact Friday: May 16
Veronica Acevedo Avila, English instructor, discusses the motion to add quantitative reasoning during the Academic Senate meeting on May 5.
Academic Senate adds quantitative reasoning to educational values
The DASG Finance Committee answers the Board of Trustees' questions after presenting their Fund 41 and Fund 46 changes at Foothill College on Monday, May 5. The committee announced changes to next year's fiscal budget -- institutionalizing the athletics department and fully funding the Higher Education for AB 540 Students.
Finance committee increases student fee to fund million-dollar budget
Fact Friday: May 9
Fact Friday: May 9
More in Statewide
La Voz staff pose with awards earned at the JACC NorCal fall conference on Oct. 26 at San Francisco State University.
La Voz receives 27 awards at fall NorCal journalism conference
Oliver Tran, 19, a computer science major, works at the Noodle Bar in De Anza's cafeteria on April 22.
New $20 minimum wage for fast food workers
Traffic by De Anza on Stevens Creek Blvd. on March 22.
San Jose Prepares New Speed Camera System
La Voz gathers for a picture with their Pacesetter award for Print Media from the Journalism Association of Community Colleges at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla on March 9.
La Voz wins big at La Jolla
Graphic of a bear with a blue star over its eye in front of one of the new California laws.
New California laws to know
Activists marched out on the street in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 4, to protest in support of Palestinians.
Thousands of activists protest in San Francisco to support Palestinians
More in Story Carousel
The De Anza College women’s badminton team poses with its 3C2A badminton championship trophy at the City College of San Francisco on May 8. The team members flash five fingers to represent their fifth state championship under head coach Mark Landefeld. The team maintained a 15–0 record for the 2025 season, including the championship match.
Women’s badminton sweeps Pasadena 11-0 for state championship
In a constantly busy college environment, it’s necessary to reframe stress and take care of oneself.
5 tips to keep your brain from getting fried
The number of petals on a rose, like the number of spikes on a mace, is unchangeable. However, you can change the outcome of a potential relationship. Don't leave it up to chance if you want it.
Love Voz: Is chivalry dead?
Travelers will no longer be able to use non-REAL ID compliant driver's licenses to board domestic flights.
Dear traveler, are you REAL ID ready?
MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, keeps an eye to the shuttlecock to win a score. The Mountain Lions compete in a home game at the De Anza College gymnasium on May 1 for the 2025 Coast Conference.
Women’s badminton dominates Coast Conference championship in singles and doubles
After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize
After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize
About the Contributor
Gavin Rust
Gavin Rust, Staff Reporter
Gavin Rust is a reporter for La Voz News and enjoys bringing stories that matter to the public light.