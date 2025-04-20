The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Ashley Kang and Mitchell Park
April 20, 2025
Ashley Kang and Mitchell Park

Muslim and non-Muslim students alike gathered in Conference Rooms A and B at De Anza College on April 9 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

The Office of Equity, the Muslim Student Association and Students for Justice in Palestine organized the event as the first in a series of four events held to observe Muslim Heritage Month.



Ashley Kang
Ashley is looking forward to developing her video storytelling skills this quarter. She hopes to produce compelling multimedia content that helps the community stay informed and engaged.
Mitchell Park
I love the news! And I’m passionate about bringing creativity and curiosity to reporting. I encourage anyone who cares deeply about anything to drop by and consider joining La Voz.