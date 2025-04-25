The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Fact Friday: April 25

Issue 2, Week 3
Ann Penalosa, Ashley Kang, Gavin Rust, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez
April 25, 2025

In this broadcast we cover –
– Four students’ visas reinstated
– DASG senate approves disqualification of 5 student elects
– Open House at De Anza April 26
– Sports update for women’s soccer, swimming and diving, baseball and women’s badminton

Anchored by: Orly Bryan and Gordon Yang
Featuring: Gavin Rust
Videography: Ashley Kang
Editing by: Ann Penalosa
Produced by: Xitlaly Martinez

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Fact Friday: April 18
Fact Friday: April 18
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
Fact Friday: April 11
Fact Friday: April 11
FHDA designated sanctuary district, trustees propose student housing for fall
FHDA designated sanctuary district, trustees propose student housing for fall
Ballots and Backlash Episode 1: Campaigns and Complaints
Ballots and Backlash Episode 1: Campaigns and Complaints
More in News
From left, Arhaam Azhari, 20, computer science major and Kavi Kumaresan, 20, film and television major speak in support of Elevate candidates to a DASG senator at the election certification and complaints meeting on April 16.
DASG disqualifies 5 elected candidates for campaign misconduct
Jared Forman, owner of Power Cup, making coffee for his customers on Tuesday, April 15. The coffee sold at Power Cup is supplied through San José coffee shop and roasting company Chromatic Coffee.
Local coffee shops may raise prices in response to tariffs
Academic Senate President Erik Woodbury discusses the inequalities MESA students face during the Academic Senate meeting on Monday, April 14 at the Media and Learning Center.
Academic Senate grants MESA tier 1-A priority registration
A sign directs students to an acceptable entrance to the pool located within the De Anza Physical Education and Athletics Complex on April 11.
County inspection forces sports complex, pool to block off multiple doors
De Anza College President Omar Torres sent a faculty-wide email announcing that six international student visas had been terminated on April 11. Torres' office can be found in the administration building at De Anza.
Six De Anza student visas terminated
Chair of Finance Aditya Sharma, 19, electrical engineering and computer science major and social media officer Victor Pham present about increasing DASG stipend and scholarship amounts, March 4.
DASG considers updating scholarships for incoming senators
More in Story Carousel
From left, Joseph Gold and Carl Blake sooth the audience with classical rhythms. Their performance at De Anza's Visual and Performing Arts Center on April 10 was a benefit concert to De Anza's study abroad program to Paris this upcoming summer.
Classical performances with a global twist
Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26) runs towards first base in a game against Skyline on the De Anza baseball field on Tuesday, April 15.
Baseball fails to come up with big hit, shut out 5-0 by Skyline
Anderson DeSilva, 25, mechanical engineering major, sits and eats his sandwich outside the Hinson Campus Center.
DA Voices - 'Where is your favorite place to eat lunch?'
Dat Giang, 22, kinesiology major, poses outside the Hinson Campus Center on April 8.
DA Voices — 'How do you feel about the sanctuary district label?'
Jordy Gaspar, 19, undeclared major, walks in the L quad on April 9.
DA Voices — 'What are your thoughts on Trump's tariffs?'
Candidates react to a student's testimony at the now-nullified Elections Certification and Complaint meeting on March 13 in the Student Council Chambers. The student, a second-year, refused to publicly identify herself at the meeting. "I have severe social anxiety, and submitting a complaint with my own name is out of my personal comfort zone," the student said. "I'm transferring soon and I don't know any of the candidates running, but ... my experiences with other candidates have not been the same."
Ballots, bylaws and battles: elections controversy continues
About the Contributors
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Videography Editor
Ashley is looking forward to developing her video storytelling skills this quarter. She hopes to produce compelling multimedia content that helps the community stay informed and engaged.
Gavin Rust
Gavin Rust, Staff Reporter
Gavin Rust is a reporter for La Voz News and enjoys bringing stories that matter to the public light.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon. This is my fourth quarter with La Voz. During this year, journalism really changed the way I approach affairs around my community and the world. It not only trains language skills, but also teaches us how to build connections with people. My hope for this quarter? No old mistakes in the new quarter. More collaborations and communications with staffers in person. More organized schedules. LET’S GO!
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Orly! I am the Social Media Editor and the host for Fact Friday!
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.