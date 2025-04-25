Fact Friday: April 25

In this broadcast we cover –

– Four students’ visas reinstated

– DASG senate approves disqualification of 5 student elects

– Open House at De Anza April 26

– Sports update for women’s soccer, swimming and diving, baseball and women’s badminton

Anchored by: Orly Bryan and Gordon Yang

Featuring: Gavin Rust

Videography: Ashley Kang

Editing by: Ann Penalosa

Produced by: Xitlaly Martinez