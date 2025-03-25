How to: get to school without the VTA

15 days after the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority strike began, halting public transportation for nearly 100,000 daily riders, there is still no clear date when bus and light rail service routes will resume.

A 2025 De Anza College transportation survey found 28% of student respondents use VTA to get to school. To those students, here are a few alternative transportation methods.

Silicon Valley Hopper App

Hopper is a ride-share service that runs through Cupertino and south Santa Clara. Students can book a ride for a flat $1.75 fare. The first five trips, however, are free.

Service hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Uber

Without access to typical public transportation, many students turned to taking Uber to get to and from school, leaving a heavy burden on their pockets. Lessening some of the weight, students can access Uber vouchers for up to $5 per ride capping at two rides per day.

The condition is students must begin and end their ride at a bus stop, light rail stop or transit center. Information regarding obtaining a Uber voucher can be found on the VTA website.

Transit App

For long-distance trips, BART and Caltrain are not affected by the Amalgamated Transit Union strike. The Transit app maintains updated information about public transportation routes to check current availability.

Carpooling

The winter 2024 De Anza census states that about half of De Anza’s population resides in San Jose, with only 10% of students residing in Cupertino. Check if any of your classmates happen to live nearby you and consider riding with them to school.