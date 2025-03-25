The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

How to: get to school without the VTA

Public transit is a convenience students must live without for now
Sarah Atito, La Voz Staff
March 25, 2025
Sarah Atito
While the status of the Valley Transportation Authority is up in the air, there are a few other options for students who commute to school.

15 days after the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority strike began, halting public transportation for nearly 100,000 daily riders, there is still no clear date when bus and light rail service routes will resume.

A 2025 De Anza College transportation survey found 28% of student respondents use VTA to get to school. To those students, here are a few alternative transportation methods.

Silicon Valley Hopper App
Hopper is a ride-share service that runs through Cupertino and south Santa Clara. Students can book a ride for a flat $1.75 fare. The first five trips, however, are free.

Service hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Uber
Without access to typical public transportation, many students turned to taking Uber to get to and from school, leaving a heavy burden on their pockets. Lessening some of the weight, students can access Uber vouchers for up to $5 per ride capping at two rides per day.

The condition is students must begin and end their ride at a bus stop, light rail stop or transit center. Information regarding obtaining a Uber voucher can be found on the VTA website.

Transit App
For long-distance trips, BART and Caltrain are not affected by the Amalgamated Transit Union strike. The Transit app maintains updated information about public transportation routes to check current availability.

Carpooling
The winter 2024 De Anza census states that about half of De Anza’s population resides in San Jose, with only 10% of students residing in Cupertino. Check if any of your classmates happen to live nearby you and consider riding with them to school.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Sonny La poses for a photo at his graduation from Yerba Buena High School in 1995.
Community college is the best choice for high school grads
Generative AI prevents students from making the most of their education by expressing ideas unrepresentative of their knowledge and understanding.
Editorial: AI is your friend, not your brain
When standing at a crossroads, it can be difficult to honor your beliefs when life presents desirable distractions.
Choosing between my desires and purpose: will I ever get it right?
Bro, are computer science majors cooked?
Bro, are computer science majors cooked?
Students, especially those in popular majors, face difficulty enrolling in essential on-campus courses because of limited availability.
Editorial: signing up for classes is a scarcity epidemic
Love Voz: zip code dating
Love Voz: zip code dating
More in Story Carousel
Study Abroad 2025 Benefit Concert
Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian
Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian
Episode 4 | 'Major Talk' – Understanding burnout and stress with Susan Thomas, psychology professor
Episode 4 | 'Major Talk' – Understanding burnout and stress with Susan Thomas, psychology professor
Carolyn Zhao, 20, liberal arts major, stops to drink water at Mission Peak on Feb. 15.
Photo Essay: Mountain Lions scale not-a-mountain
Concert Band opens the concert with a performance of "Quintology" by Richard Meyer, conducted by music department chair Grace Lai on March 15.
Winter concert blends tradition and modernity
Infielder Mateo Rodriguez (De Anza No. 22) runs to first base after hitting ball at De Anza baseball field on March 18.
San Mateo scores 11 unanswered runs, baseball loses 11-4
About the Contributor
Sarah Atito
Sarah Atito, Opinion Editor
My name is Sarah, and I am passionate about connecting with the community and telling their stories. My interests are in social and cultural expression and how they impact society.