The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Politics, the perfect dinner table topic

Knowing how to approach difficult conversations is key
Cindy Rodriguez, La Voz Staff
March 25, 2025
Brooklyn Coyle
Non-judgmental discussions about politics have the potential to bring people together instead of dividing them.

This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily reflect the views of La Voz News.

It was inevitable in my household. Someone at the table was always bound to mention current events or social issues. Politics was always on the menu growing up.

Over the years, I have seen friends and families torn apart over political differences, but it doesn’t always have to be that way.

Politics often gets a bad rap when it comes to family dinners. It’s the one topic many households avoid, fearing it will lead to arguments — or worse, break relationships.

The truth is, political decisions affect nearly every aspect of our lives. From the roads we drive on, the food we eat, to the type of education and healthcare we get, these decisions shape the world around us. 

It is time we lean into political discussion and not run from it. The conversations are bound to creep up, so we might as well learn how to deal with situations when they arise.

Political philosopher John Stuart Mill argued in favor of political discussion. He believed that individuals should discuss ideas to promote the pursuit of truth and argued that avoiding discussion altogether could ignore or silence truths.

Knowing how to have a political discussion is key, and having the right approach can lead to engaging and thoughtful discussions.

I have found that approaching discussions in a nonjudgemental way has saved some friendships and family members that I would have otherwise stopped contacting.

According to experts, you should always approach conversations with curiosity and not judgement. Your goal should be to understand why someone thinks the way they do. 

Ask open-ended questions such as:

  • “What experiences have shaped your thinking on the issue?” 
  • “What led you to take this stance?” 
  • “Where can I read more about this?” 
  • “What do you think about universal access to healthcare?” 

These help us be more empathetic and reduce the chances of heated debate.

Through this approach, I learned that often the people I thought I disagreed with were simply misled and misinformed. 

Therefore, talking about politics does not mean changing someone’s mind or shifting your own to agree with their argument. It’s about understanding where they are coming from.

Discussions at home have gone from endless back and forths to finding common ground.

By discussing politics, you learn the other person’s values, beliefs, priorities, what’s important to them and why. 

You may find that as humans, we value and want the same things in life.

In fact, the majority of adult Americans are less ideologically polarized than they think they are, according to a 2023 report done by the Carnegie Endowment, a non-partisan research institution. Americans across party lines agree that healthcare, education and housing are fundamental needs that our tax money should be funding more of. 

Approaching a political conservation following the key steps above is important and can potentially lead to finding common ground in values and priorities.

Having a proactive conversation is an art that many of us, including myself, have yet to master. 

If worse comes to worst, be prepared to respectfully remove yourself or shift the conversation. Remember, politics is not the enemy. The dinner table should be a place of connection and understanding, not avoidance.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
While the status of the Valley Transportation Authority is up in the air, there are a few other options for students who commute to school.
How to: get to school without the VTA
Sonny La poses for a photo at his graduation from Yerba Buena High School in 1995.
Community college is the best choice for high school grads
Generative AI prevents students from making the most of their education by expressing ideas unrepresentative of their knowledge and understanding.
Editorial: AI is your friend, not your brain
When standing at a crossroads, it can be difficult to honor your beliefs when life presents desirable distractions.
Choosing between my desires and purpose: will I ever get it right?
Bro, are computer science majors cooked?
Bro, are computer science majors cooked?
Students, especially those in popular majors, face difficulty enrolling in essential on-campus courses because of limited availability.
Editorial: signing up for classes is a scarcity epidemic
About the Contributors
Cindy Rodriguez
Cindy Rodriguez, Staff Reporter
My name is Cindy and I study political science. My interests lie in the intersection of sociology, government and history. In my free time, I enjoy reading non-fiction, going on walks, riding my bike or just hanging out with friends and family. This semester, I hope to improve my relationship building, reporting and writing skills.
Brooklyn Coyle
Brooklyn Coyle, Graphic Design Editor
Hello! I’m Brooklyn and I’m a second-year student majoring in computing and the arts. As someone with a short attention span, I know how much easier it can be to consume media when there’s a cool graphic or pretty illustration. So, this quarter I hope to appeal to our audience with unique graphics!