Politics, the perfect dinner table topic

It was inevitable in my household. Someone at the table was always bound to mention current events or social issues. Politics was always on the menu growing up.

Over the years, I have seen friends and families torn apart over political differences, but it doesn’t always have to be that way.

Politics often gets a bad rap when it comes to family dinners. It’s the one topic many households avoid, fearing it will lead to arguments — or worse, break relationships.

The truth is, political decisions affect nearly every aspect of our lives. From the roads we drive on, the food we eat, to the type of education and healthcare we get, these decisions shape the world around us.

It is time we lean into political discussion and not run from it. The conversations are bound to creep up, so we might as well learn how to deal with situations when they arise.

Political philosopher John Stuart Mill argued in favor of political discussion. He believed that individuals should discuss ideas to promote the pursuit of truth and argued that avoiding discussion altogether could ignore or silence truths.

Knowing how to have a political discussion is key, and having the right approach can lead to engaging and thoughtful discussions.

I have found that approaching discussions in a nonjudgemental way has saved some friendships and family members that I would have otherwise stopped contacting.

According to experts, you should always approach conversations with curiosity and not judgement. Your goal should be to understand why someone thinks the way they do.

Ask open-ended questions such as:

“What experiences have shaped your thinking on the issue?”

“What led you to take this stance?”

“Where can I read more about this?”

“What do you think about universal access to healthcare?”

These help us be more empathetic and reduce the chances of heated debate.

Through this approach, I learned that often the people I thought I disagreed with were simply misled and misinformed.

Therefore, talking about politics does not mean changing someone’s mind or shifting your own to agree with their argument. It’s about understanding where they are coming from.

Discussions at home have gone from endless back and forths to finding common ground.

By discussing politics, you learn the other person’s values, beliefs, priorities, what’s important to them and why.

You may find that as humans, we value and want the same things in life.

In fact, the majority of adult Americans are less ideologically polarized than they think they are, according to a 2023 report done by the Carnegie Endowment, a non-partisan research institution. Americans across party lines agree that healthcare, education and housing are fundamental needs that our tax money should be funding more of.

Approaching a political conservation following the key steps above is important and can potentially lead to finding common ground in values and priorities.

Having a proactive conversation is an art that many of us, including myself, have yet to master.

If worse comes to worst, be prepared to respectfully remove yourself or shift the conversation. Remember, politics is not the enemy. The dinner table should be a place of connection and understanding, not avoidance.