The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Reduce waste and your carbon footprint when you move out

Don’t just throw out items you no longer want — donate
Theresa Mummert, La Voz Staff
June 24, 2025
Ashley Diaz
The Salvation Army store accepts donations of a variety of unwanted items.

At the end of the school year, college students often have furniture, school supplies and household items they no longer need.

Unfortunately, many of these items end up in the garbage.

According to Planet Aid, a college student throws away an estimated 640 pounds of garbage each year with a significant spike taking place when school ends.

As this school year comes to a close, if you’re planning on moving out, don’t just discard things you don’t want in the garbage. There are many places in your community that could use your unwanted items.

Towels or bedding can be donated to local animal shelters, such as the Humane Society. They are always in need of those items and will take all you have, even if they’re not in the best shape.

Any gently used clothes, furniture, books, kitchen utensils or small appliances can go to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill. Sometimes they can pick them up if they are too big for you to transport.

For clothes, grooming supplies, jewelry, shoes, electronics, home decorations or just about anything else, the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop will gladly take them off your hands.

Unopened, non-perishable food can be donated to local food pantries.

After moving out and cleaning up, put all the brooms, mops and unused cleaning products in a box. Write “free” on the box and put it out on the curb, but check with your homeowners association or local authority first.

Usually, passersby will be quick to pick them up. After all, one man’s garbage could be another man’s treasure.

It feels good to give back to the community that’s become your own here at De Anza.

Our landfills are getting bigger anyway, so don’t add to them more than necessary.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Both De Anza and UC schools use quarter systems, but the disparity in lengths creates a divide. A De Anza's student's mental health, transfer confidence and overall academic experience may decline as the summer progresses.
The cool kids are already on summer break
Deceptively, "dark femininity" does not empower a woman. Rather, a woman will be puppeted to conform to performance, manipulation, competition and ego. It is oppression repackaged and is detrimental to a relationship.
Death of ‘high value women'
The Juniper Hotel stands on S De Anza Boulevard taken on June 20. The hotel is one option for Foothill-De Anza housing that does not displace existing tenants.
Our housing crisis, our symbolic suffering
Letters to the editor: Transportation crisis, revolutionary leadership
Letters to the editor: Transportation crisis, revolutionary leadership
Letters to the editor: Budget cuts, Elon Musk
Letters to the editor: Budget cuts, Elon Musk
Summer classes offer benefits such as saving time and money invested in an education, but can also become a stressful commitment.
Should you take summer classes?
About the Contributors
Theresa Mummert
Theresa Mummert, Freelance Reporter
My name is Theresa Mummert and I am an up-and-coming photojournalist and journalist who has a passion for people and human-interest stories.
Ashley Diaz
Ashley Diaz, Freelance Graphic Artist
I am a studio arts major and hope to be able to contribute meaningful pieces.