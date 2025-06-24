Reduce waste and your carbon footprint when you move out

At the end of the school year, college students often have furniture, school supplies and household items they no longer need.

Unfortunately, many of these items end up in the garbage.

According to Planet Aid, a college student throws away an estimated 640 pounds of garbage each year with a significant spike taking place when school ends.

As this school year comes to a close, if you’re planning on moving out, don’t just discard things you don’t want in the garbage. There are many places in your community that could use your unwanted items.

Towels or bedding can be donated to local animal shelters, such as the Humane Society. They are always in need of those items and will take all you have, even if they’re not in the best shape.

Any gently used clothes, furniture, books, kitchen utensils or small appliances can go to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill. Sometimes they can pick them up if they are too big for you to transport.

For clothes, grooming supplies, jewelry, shoes, electronics, home decorations or just about anything else, the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop will gladly take them off your hands.

Unopened, non-perishable food can be donated to local food pantries.

After moving out and cleaning up, put all the brooms, mops and unused cleaning products in a box. Write “free” on the box and put it out on the curb, but check with your homeowners association or local authority first.

Usually, passersby will be quick to pick them up. After all, one man’s garbage could be another man’s treasure.

It feels good to give back to the community that’s become your own here at De Anza.

Our landfills are getting bigger anyway, so don’t add to them more than necessary.