La Voz News
Fact Friday: Issue 2, Week 1

Xitlaly Martinez, Orly Bryan, Gordon Yang, Ashley Kang, and Ann Peñalosa
April 11, 2025
Welcome back to Fact Friday! In this broadcast we cover:

  • Sanctuary District resolution
  • Student housing development
  • Join La Voz News!
  • DASG election meeting redo April 16
  • Gordon Yang elected journalism association vice president
  • April 21-25 Black Student Success Week

Anchors: Orly Bryan and Gordon Yang
Videography by Ashley Kang and Ann Penalosa
Edited by Xitlaly Martinez and Ann Penalosa
Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

About the Contributors
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Social Media Editor
I’m Xitlaly. I think newspapers are time capsules and journalism is anthropology.
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Staff Reporter
Hi Im Orly and I have always been interested in broadcast journalism! I’m excited to work with my peers to publish quality work this quarter.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon, the social media editor. This is my third quarter staying with La Voz family. Journalism has been my third eye and broadened my horizon to view the world. It guides me to perceive and investigate things objectively and multidimensionally, which fascinates me. As a social media journalist, “concise”, “informative”, and “frequent” are my motto. In my spare time, I like to explore new things. I like sports, such as tennis. I enjoy reading news feeds and talking to people, so feel free to chat with me. I wish to have a great time collaborating with all the journalists and to hold my motto accountable this quarter.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Freelance Illustrator
Ashley is excited to be part of a college newsroom in her hometown. This quarter, she hopes to deepen her engagement with, and knowledge of, the various communities that converge on De Anza’s campus.
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Managing Editor
Ann is a second-year journalism student who considers La Voz her second home. She enjoys watching it grow, as well as its purpose in relation to the rest of De Anza’s various communities; she plans on sticking around and enjoying the newsroom’s air fryer and (seemingly unlimited) supply of canned boba. You can contact her with tips at (408) 372-6581 or on her email and Instagram.