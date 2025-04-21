The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Classical performances with a global twist

Benefit concert raises funds for Paris study abroad program
Grace Gutierrez, La Voz Staff
April 21, 2025
Matilda Whelan
From left, Joseph Gold and Carl Blake sooth the audience with classical rhythms. Their performance at De Anza’s Visual and Performing Arts Center on April 10 was a benefit concert to De Anza’s study abroad program to Paris this upcoming summer.

Students, faculty and donors gathered in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on April 10 for a benefit concert supporting De Anza College’s study abroad program.

Patrick Ahrens, state assembly representative for District 26 of California and De Anza alumnus stands with Omar Torres, De Anza president while giving a speech. Together they helped honor notable donors for the Paris immersion trip on April 10. (Matilda Whelan)

California State Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, De Anza President Omar Torres and director of Global Education Partnerships John Swensson opened the event with speeches.

On behalf of the state of California, Ahrens recognized donors Karen Rudolph and Zafar Jeffrey for their support.

“It’s an honor to be investing in global education in a time where we need more of it than ever,” Ahrens said.

The concert began with duets from violinist Joseph Gold and pianist Carl Blake, and ended with solos from both artists.

Between songs, the two enthralled attendees with their humor and insight into each piece’s history and its composer’s life.

During a brief intermission, Gold discussed 17th-century Italian composer and violinist Arcangelo Corelli, cracking jokes and recounting stories of him before performing his sonata, “La Folia.”

The two performed compositions from Brazil and the Americas to Catalonia and Europe, aligning with the program’s theme of global engagement.

Pianist Carl Blake breaks the fourth wall and speaks to the audience on the history of “Valsa Da Dor” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, a piece he later performed on piano at the study abroad benefit concert on April 10. (Matilda Whelan)

The program will include English writing, English literature and psychology classes as a way for students to explore both traditional and modern Paris.

Julie Pesano, English professor and assistant in the Global Education Partnerships program, said that in De Anza’s study abroad programs, students spend their mornings in class and in the afternoon they visit the places they learned about.

“It is a completely immersive experience,” Pesano, who studied at the University of Cambridge, said. “Here, you’re in the classroom, and it’s much more textbook, stationary, sedentary — there, the classroom is the city.”

Carissa Robinson, 20, psychology major, said they were excited to experience Paris through the program.

Donors, musicians, faculty, students and families gather for a dinner reception on a sunny Thursday evening before the start of the April 10 concert. (Matilda Whelan)

“I’m really interested in the museums,” Robinson said. “I went to Italy a while ago, and I thought it was really nice to see all the architecture.”

Paris is home to extensive art collections, including the Musée d’Orsay and the Louvre.

Leona Tran, 26, economics major, said she visited Ecuador in 2023 through a previous De Anza study abroad trip.

Tran received a $500 scholarship raised through events like the benefit concert and donors, on top of a scholarship for her visa. Tran described her experience with the program as transformative.

“Traveling and studying the language and the cultures, it changes you. It changes how you see things,” Tran said. “If everyone has the chance to, I would very much encourage it.”

Students interested in the Paris study abroad program can visit the program’s website.

