Photo Essay: Mountain Lions scale not-a-mountain

The Hiking and Volunteering Association hosted its first ever hike, in collaboration with De Anza Ultimate Frisbee Club and Hong Kong Student Association at Mission Peak in Fremont, on Feb. 15.

Mission Peak is a popular hiking location near Ohlone College; the trail to the top is a bit over three miles long.

The hike’s 43 participants gathered at the trailhead at 2:30 p.m., coordinating carpools to ensure everyone could join the trek; as late arrivals struggled to find parking in the neighboring streets, the group waited at the Stanford Avenue Staging Area until 3:20 pm before ascending the trail.

Officers from all three clubs ensured all members were counted and present. The event concluded with group photos at the summit and hikers headed down when the sun set.