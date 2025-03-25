The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Photo Essay: Mountain Lions scale not-a-mountain

Hiking and Volunteering Association joins Ultimate Frisbee, Hong Kong Student Association in inaugural meeting
Atharva Salkar, La Voz Staff
March 25, 2025
Atharva Salkar
Carolyn Zhao, 20, liberal arts major, stops to drink water at Mission Peak on Feb. 15.

The Hiking and Volunteering Association hosted its first ever hike, in collaboration with De Anza Ultimate Frisbee Club and Hong Kong Student Association at Mission Peak in Fremont, on Feb. 15.

Mission Peak is a popular hiking location near Ohlone College; the trail to the top is a bit over three miles long.

The hike’s 43 participants gathered at the trailhead at 2:30 p.m., coordinating carpools to ensure everyone could join the trek; as late arrivals struggled to find parking in the neighboring streets, the group waited at the Stanford Avenue Staging Area until 3:20 pm before ascending the trail.

Officers from all three clubs ensured all members were counted and present. The event concluded with group photos at the summit and hikers headed down when the sun set.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Concert Band opens the concert with a performance of "Quintology" by Richard Meyer, conducted by music department chair Grace Lai on March 15.
Winter concert blends tradition and modernity
Moeka Ishizawa performs "Careless Whisper" by George Michael at the Euphrat Museum on March 13.
Euphrat open mic connects students through music, art
Thien Nguyen, 20, nursing major, Ying Long, 20, graphic design major, Cheryl Owiesny, pickleball instructor and Darin Troung, 22, nursing major, come together to shake hands in good sportsmanship after their fourth match of the class on March 11 at the De Anza tennis courts.
An unseen coach and her journey beyond the wins
From left, Aurelio Cardenas, 36, history and sociology major, Jerome Fosselman, 68, paralegal studies major, Katrina Stewart, 32, psychology major and Axel Anderson, 37, liberal studies major, get ready to answer panel questions at the Hinson Campus Center on Feb. 27.
Rising Scholars: more opportunities, not stigma
Dan Gotesdyner, 20, is a computer science major and president of the Jewish Student Union.
Pro-Israel Jewish students reflect on ceasefire, hostage deal in Gaza
Juliet, Sylvia Abrams-Wolfson, wakes up from being in a state of apparent death and hears Romeo has died by Friar Laurence, Valerie Fachman, in the "Romeo & Juliet in the 1960s."
Photo Essay: From a village to Verona
More in Multimedia
Fact Friday: Week 11
Fact Friday: Week 11
Fact Friday: Week 10
Fact Friday: Week 10
Owens tries to block guard Coby Christensen (Las Positas No. 2) from outside the three-point line.
Photo Essay: Men’s basketball lose on sophomore night
Fact Friday: Week 7
Fact Friday: Week 7
Carolyn Zhao, 20, liberal arts major, takes a photo of Mirror Lake while sitting on a fallen tree on Jan. 31.
Falling for the Trees
Fact Friday: Week 6
Fact Friday: Week 6
More in Photography
Plants grown inside the center to bring more liveliness to the environment.
Photo essay: De Anza’s technological haven
A glowing noctilucent cloud, a rare phenomenon caused by high-altitude clouds illuminated by the sun against a dark sky, hangs over De Anza's soccer field and the mountains south of San Jose following a SpaceX rocket launch, on Jan. 24 at the Stelling Parking Structure
Photo Essay: Lighting up the sky
Behind the box score
Behind the box score
An excavator breaks down chunks of concrete while a worker walks through the rubble that now fills the former interior of the Flint Center on Nov. 25.
Photo Essay: Ripped to shreds
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets fly behind the Pier 39 flag in echelon formation during a low flyover of the pier in San Francisco on Oct. 11.
Photo Essay: Splitting the sky
The Mountain Lions regroup and congratulate each other after beating the Skyline College Trojans at the first set, in the Main Gym on Oct. 2.
Volleyball falls to Skyline Trojans 3-1 on pink-out night
About the Contributor
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Freelance Photographer
As a visual artist, I love capturing meaningful stories through graphics and photography. This quarter, I aim to produce quality photos for La Voz.