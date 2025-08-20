The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Photo Essay: Liftoff!

NASA launches space station crew and showcases hardware for upcoming lunar missions
Frank Mayers, La Voz Staff
August 20, 2025
Frank NASA story 1
Frank Mayers
NASA’s Crew-11 lifts off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 1 at 11:43 a.m., beginning its journey to the International Space Station. The crew is flying aboard the Crew  Dragon Endeavour, making its sixth flight, the most of any in the fleet.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off  from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, carrying Crew-11, four astronauts bound for the International Space Station aboard the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour on Aug. 1.

Crew-11 includes:

-NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, mission commander

-NASA astronaut Mike Finke, pilot

-Mission Specialist Kimya Yui of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

-Cosmonaut Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency

The crew will spend approximately six months aboard the ISS, where they will conduct a multitude of scientific experiments such as research on stem cell growth in microgravity. 

Crew-11 docked at the ISS just under 15 hours after liftoff, achieving the fastest rendezvous with the station of any SpaceX launched crew to date.

As NASA works to continue normal ISS operations, the agency is ramping up for the launch of Artemis II according to the NASA website. Set to launch no earlier than Febuary 2026, Artemis II will be the first mission in 53 years to carry humans to lunar orbit, since Apollo 17.

Following Artemis II, Artemis III is set to land astronauts on the moon, currently scheduled for no earlier than 2028 according to NASA. 

Speaking to a group of NASA Social participants after the crew walkout on July 31, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy discussed the timeline for upcoming Artemis missions. 

“Everything has to be safe, that’s the top priority, but if we can move these missions up we’re going to,” Duffy said. 

The Artemis III moon landing is planned aboard a modified SpaceX Starship spaceship. However, the Starship program has experienced a series of explosive failures potentially risking delays to the mission. 

Speaking about Starship, Duffy remarked on SpaceX’s iterative approach stating that they seem to fail repeatedly and then suddenly find success. 

“I talked to the leadership team yesterday and they feel very comfortable on Starship,” Duffy said. “They said if there’s a holdup on Artemis III, not gonna be them.” 

The Space Launch System rocket set to carry Artemis II is currently stacked inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building awaiting its final piece; the Orion capsule that will carry the crew.

As Artemis II progresses toward launch early next year, hardware for Artemis III has already begun arriving in the VAB with the engine section of Artemis III’s SLS rocket being delivered on July 29.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Nazima Zhumgalbekova, 19, economics major, performs "Sunrise Sway," a traditional Kazakh dance at the DASG talent show on May 16.
Photo Essay: Students take the stage
Erin McCloghrie, 19, undeclared major, and Nickki Volpe, 19, an astrophysics major, sketch views from two different telescopes as part of an extra credit assignment during the Star Party on June 5.
Photo Essay: Students observe star clusters, planets at Star Party
From left, journalism professor Farideh Dada stands next to Faith Francis, 24, architecture major and Adrian Discipulo, sculpture lab technician, at the Media Club's 3D sculpture making competition in room L-42a on June 12. Francis took first place with her typewriter made of old La Voz bookmarks.
Students turn bookmarks into art
Guest speaker Andrew V’ai speaks during his presentation on his Pacific Islander heritage during the third annual Ethnic Studies Summit at the Hinson Campus Center on May 21
Third annual Ethnic Studies Summit celebrates heritage, community
Austin Wong, 20, business economics major, speaks to reporter Mitchell Park on the De Anza campus on May 27.
From Hong Kong to US
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna speaks during his AANHPI Heritage Month Event at the De Anza College Visual and Performing Arts Center on May 12.
US Rep. Ro Khanna visits De Anza, honors local AANHPI advocates
More in Galleries
Boxes of documents and shelves of books at the California History Center preserve decades of California’s local, state and regional history.
Photo Essay: Past, present and future
Wu Jiang, physics laboratory technician, observes “Portrait of Self” by Victoria Almeida at the annual Student Art Show, which features pieces from across the Creative Arts Department.
Photo Essay: Out of the box, into the soul
Students gather in the Main Quad on April 24 for Club Day.
Students find community and connection at Club Day
A row of third-generation Mazda RX-7s line a section of Parking Lot E on April 26. The RX-7’s Wankel rotary engine uses a triangular rotor instead of traditional pistons to create combustion, setting it apart from other sports cars.
Auto Tech Club revs up annual car show
A Skyline College defensive player switches the ball with a right-footed roll-over to begin an attack in a match against West Valley in the De Anza stadium on April 25. After conceding three goals in under 10 minutes, West Valley let one more in before making three for themselves.
Photo Essay: Off-season, on the field
The California History Center has added seating and lighting features for the guests, faculty and donors.
Photo Essay: Taste of History
More in Photography
A protester stands up out of the sunroof of a car holding a protest sign and shouting support to the "No Kings" protest while passing along El Camino Real in Mountain View, on Saturday, June 14.
Photo Essay: Thousands rally across the Bay Area
KDCosmix, De Anza College's non-audition K-pop dance team, performs one of their dance routines for students during Club Day in the Main Quad on Thursday, April 24.
Photo Essay: Club Day returns
Carrying signs, banners and flags, protesters line the sidewalk outside the Palo Alto Tesla dealership during the Hands Off protest. Despite being associated with the nationwide Hands Off 2025 protest movement, protesters have maintained a presence outside the Palo Alto Tesla dealership, demonstrating every Wednesday and Saturday.
Photo Essay: Hands off!
Candidates react to a student's testimony at the now-nullified Elections Certification and Complaint meeting on March 13 in the Student Council Chambers. The student, a second-year, refused to publicly identify herself at the meeting. "I have severe social anxiety, and submitting a complaint with my own name is out of my personal comfort zone," the student said. "I'm transferring soon and I don't know any of the candidates running, but ... my experiences with other candidates have not been the same."
Ballots, bylaws and battles: elections controversy continues
Carolyn Zhao, 20, liberal arts major, stops to drink water at Mission Peak on Feb. 15.
Photo Essay: Mountain Lions scale not-a-mountain
Owens tries to block guard Coby Christensen (Las Positas No. 2) from outside the three-point line.
Photo Essay: Men’s basketball lose on sophomore night
About the Contributor
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Freelance Reporter
Frank is an award-winning photojournalist and photographer with over six years of experience covering subjects ranging from on-campus protests to nature, airshows and space launches. He as a passion for creating high quality photo content and is excited to continue his time at La Voz, lending his lens to stories that impact the De Anza community. In his free time, Frank enjoys photographing all manner of flying machines and creatures, playing Kerbal Space Program and heavy metal drums.