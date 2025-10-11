Photo Essay: campus life in full swing at Club Day

The Main Quad was filled with activity for the first Club Day of the academic year, bringing student life back into full swing on Oct. 9. More than 80 campus organizations, ranging from cultural groups to high-performance clubs, set up booths to recruit new members and improve students’ campus life.

The De Anza Inter Club Council, which hosted the event, featured dozens of cultural groups, including the Muslim Student Association and the Ukrainian Student Association.

The Ukrainian club’s members, including Yaroslava Klymenko, 19, political science major, and Ashta Holovchenko, 20, psychology and data science major, shared information about their organization’s mission.

Hands-on displays also proved highly popular. The De Anza Robotics and AI Club captivated students by demonstrating control of a small robot, offering a practical look at the club’s curriculum. Similarly, the Automotive Technology program showcased a student-built project, its red Datsun 510 autocross race car.

The event featured continuous entertainment, with Marcelo, computer science major representing the Music and Volunteering Association Club, delivering a lively performance. Students also engaged with campus governance and political discourse, visiting the tables for the De Anza Student Government and the Students for Justice in Palestine.

Students who missed the action can still get involved with the more than 80 registered groups by finding contact information and event schedules on the ICC page of De Anza’s website.