Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations

Over 100 students from 11 colleges, including De Anza College, converged on Malcolm X Plaza at San Francisco State University on Thursday, April 3.

The protest, organized by the colleges’ Students for Justice in Palestine chapters, came in response to a wave of ICE arrests and deportations, as well as, at the time, at least 300 student visa revocations nationwide.

As of April 18, the number of visa revocations under the Trump administration has skyrocketed to 1,556 international students, as reported on by Inside Higher Ed.

This includes six students from De Anza, three from Foothill, one from San Mateo County Community College District and at least 16 more from other California community colleges.