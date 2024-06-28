The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Measure G task force starting from scratch

Changes in the group’s budget hinders original plan
Ingrid Lu, La Voz Staff | June 28, 2024
Temporary+fencing+wraps+around+the+Flint+Center+building+on+May+22.+
Ingrid Lu
Temporary fencing wraps around the Flint Center building on May 22.

Following the partial reallocation of Measure G’s budget to a Foothill College dental clinic, the Measure G task force has been in limbo. As student task force members graduate and the committee reshuffles its priorities, the future of Measure G continues to be up in the air.

The original Measure G Mega Project proposal was approved by the Board of Trustees in June of 2019. It outlined the decommission of the Flint Center for the Performing Arts, an overhaul of the arts quad and the construction of a new events center and student services center.

This proposal was drafted under the assumption that the Mega Project would receive the full $75 million budget. However, the specific expenses associated with this proposal had not been officially approved by the Board of Trustees.

The Measure G task force is now operating under a $55 million budget, a drastic cut from the amount they were expecting, but had not been guaranteed.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to affect the original plan significantly, because when the task force made the recommendation, we weren’t given clear guidance of what kind of budget we had,” said Tina Lockwood, furniture, fixtures and equipment coordinator and member of the Mega Project task force.

Despite fewer promised funds, task force members see the benefit of having a known budget.

“I think that the new spending is a right step in which the campus can move forward with what proposals are possible within the given budget,” said Isaac Tsang, outgoing DASG vice president and student member of the Mega Project task force. “Before the decision, the funding was not certain; it is now.”

The main priority of the project was the removal of the outdated Flint Center, of which demolition started this quarter. This was the focus at the start of Measure G fund allocations, even prior to the creation of the Mega Project task force. As of now, removing the Flint Center is the only plan to be carried out in the known future.

Numerous issues have brought up concerns about the Flint Center’s safety and structural soundness, which is what originally caused it to become defunct in 2019. The currently unused building houses asbestos, exposed rebar, cracks, a substandard fire alarm system and more problems that increase the cost of its upkeep. De Anza utilities also currently run underneath the Flint building, and the task force plans to oversee their relocation.
“Its heyday was over,” Lockwood said. “I think that it wasn’t really serving us, and I want very much to have something in its place that serves us.”

As the Flint Center’s removal has been evaluated as necessary by the task force and the Board of Trustees, the task force is now planning updates to the arts and student services buildings around the cost of its demolition.

“What kind of a building can we have for the arts? And what kind of a building can we have for student services? That’s what the task force is going to look at,” Lockwood said. “What kind of building can we get with the money that we have left?”

As the end of Spring quarter approaches, the task force is approaching a transitory period. Staff who are staying on the task force will voluntarily convene during vacation time in the Summer quarter. The task force is still recruiting new student representatives, which has also slowed its progress.

“Not a whole lot of progress has been made yet because we have new members,” Lockwood said. “And we’re trying to catch the new members up to speed.”

Faculty in the creative arts department are anticipating new changes, as the task force aims to upgrade arts facilities.

“The infrastructure needs of both (Foothill and De Anza) are quite dire, so compromise and creative thinking are needed as we move forward,” said Kristin Skager, interim dean for the creative arts. “I look forward to collaborating with others to envision a creative space that will support the mission of the college.”

“What is being offered now does nothing for music students,” said Dr. Ilan Glasman, music department chair. “We would like an opportunity to talk about what the music department needs in terms of upgrades and improvements, to better serve our students.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Contraceptive devices, menstruation products and Narcan kits in the Pride Center foyer available to De Anza College Students on June 20.
Pride Center’s free condoms are being pierced and are deemed unusable
Protesters, including De Anza students pause for the Israeli national anthem during the rally at the Library Quad on May 21.
Jewish community rallies against antisemitism
Jaime, 21, Not Your Model Minority film screening host, and an Asian American and Asian Studies Department and Vibrant Communities program intern
Film screening aims to teach about Asian American historic struggles with identity
Graphic depicting a version of the DASG logo to announce their election winners.
DASG elections (mostly) wrapped up
Audience members listen to and participate in the All My Relations talk panel on Feb. 29 at the California History Center.
California History Center hosts 'All My Relations' exhibit, panel
People around the Afghani food table at the Nowruz celebration, on Monday, March 11.
Nowruz: A sign of hope, empathy, acceptance
More in News
Office of Outreach housing the Rising Scholars Program located in the Registration and Student Services Building at De Anza College on June 24.
Rising Scholars program grants priority registration starting fall 2024
Staff work at the Admissions and Records desk on June 20.
Fraudulent student applications flood Admissions and Records office
A group of about 20 students listen and ask as the speaker, only identified as Sami, talks about the connections between Black liberation and Palestinian liberation at the Sunken Garden on June 18.
Black Student Union and International Relations Advocacy Club hold Juneteenth teach-in and art build
An illustration of an anthropomorphic credit card walking through the De Anza Flea Market while holding two shopping bags.
DASG allows vendors to use credit cards at flea market
Audience listen as Pam Walker, vice president of PPL, speaks to them in the Hinson Campus Center on June 6.
Search for a new president commences with an open forum
Students take part in a walkout protest held in the library quad, calling for an end to US aid to Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza on May 9.
Students walk out for Gaza
More in Story Carousel
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri addresses the audience at Eid al-Adha event in the Multicultural Center on June 12.
Shaykh and former student visits campus for Eid al-Adha celebration
Bread displays in La Mexicana Bakery in San Jose on June 17.
La Mexicana Bakery sells more than just bread
Silk Road the band performing at Santana Row Saturday, June 8. From left, Asher Kauk, Miguel Song, Amara Lin, Maya Bommelaere, Alana Lin and Ellis Shahin perform.
Bay Area music scene comes alive for summer at Santana Row
Make room for new emotions
Make room for new emotions
People visit cats at a Foster & Adopt booth at the Castravaganza in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on June 22.
No one should ever buy pets, always adopt
Jamie Pelusi, faculty coordinator for the Pride Center, speaks to La Voz in her office on June 18.
Pride Month at De Anza
About the Contributor
Ingrid Lu
Ingrid Lu, A&E Editor + Features Editor
Hi! I'm Ingrid and I'm the Arts & Entertainment editor for La Voz this quarter. I love keeping up with music, movies, games, and the arts, especially when it's relevant to De Anza. I'm looking forwards to a good quarter!

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest