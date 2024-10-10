The voice of De Anza since 1967.

De Anza monthly Flea Market, Oct. 5

J Islas and Xitlaly Martinez | October 10, 2024
Xitlaly Martinez, La Voz reporter, speaks to students Yan and Leo at the flea market on Oct. 5.
J Islas

With over 600 vendors, there is bound to be something cool to grab at the De Anza Monthly Flea Market.

Reporter: Xitlaly Martinez

Shot and edited: J Islas

About the Contributor
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Staff Reporter
My name is Xitlaly Martinez and I study journalism and political science. This quarter I am excited for everything I’m to learn while out on assignment.