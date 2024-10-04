Triple digit heat wave sweeps bay area

Temperatures are slated to reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in Santa Clara County, with the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning in effect until 11 p.m. on Saturday. This heat is expected to persist through next week, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses for De Anza College students, staff and faculty.

According to the County of Santa Clara website, extreme heat can lead to heatstroke, heat exhaustion, cramps or even death. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists symptoms like fainting, heavy sweating, muscle cramps, vomiting or symptoms lasting over an hour as warning signs.

“I’m not really prepared for the weather; all I know is to bring water,” Lainey Le, 18, psychology major, said. “It’s difficult to function. When I’m hot, my head starts to hurt and when it’s super hot, some days I’ll get dizzy and be in a bad mood.”

Mark Johnson, the head men’s soccer coach, said the best thing students can do is monitor their hydration during extreme heat.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand that they’re constantly losing water, and when it gets hotter, that water loss increases quite a bit,” Johnson said.

Johnson recommends that students monitor the color of urine and drink a lot of water throughout the day and night.

While monitoring hydration intake is important, in the event of a heat-related illness the CDC also recommends simply stopping any physical activity and moving to a cool place.

“My math class is a pretty good place to cool off — it has good air conditioning,” Matt Schumilas, 19, a mechanical engineering major, said. “I’d go swim in the ocean to cool off in Santa Cruz; it’s not too bad heat-wise over there.”

Fortunately, students don’t have to drive to Santa Cruz to stay cool during the heatwave. There are multiple spots on campus where students can go to beat the heat:

Hinson Campus Center

A. Robert Dehart Library

Around the fountain area in the main quad

Shaded areas in the L quad

Shaded tables outside the campus center

“I love the (Hinson) Campus Center. If I need to get out of the heat, I can sit down and have an iced coffee or water,” Elvin Ramos, the dean of social sciences and humanities, said.

Josh Lam, 18, a biology major, likes to go to the campus center between classes to take a break and grab a drink.

“I like the campus center because of the air conditioning,” Lam said.

The campus center isn’t the only spot where students can seek refuge from the heat; most buildings on campus are air-conditioned.

According to the County of Santa Clara website, students off-campus can visit the Cupertino Library or any county library, as these are designated cooling centers.

The Hinson Campus Center is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The A. Robert Dehart Library is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The Cupertino Library is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.