Students can balance school with work, life, extracurriculars

Student life can become difficult and draining, but if you want it bad enough you need to discipline yourself.

Putting in hard work and being present with your obligations is only half of what you need to succeed. The other half is making sure your mind is strong enough.

I work about 60 hours, six to seven days a week at two jobs. I also took five classes at De Anza for the past two quarters.

I am a front desk agent at a three-star hotel. I am also a teacher assistant for preschoolers from four-month old babies to five-year olds; I constantly learn from the people I meet and the children I take care of.

Learning to plan ahead is a great habit to develop so make sure you know everything you need to do. You should also know yourself and what you can handle.

You should always be prepared for the bad days and make sure that you have a plan.

The best way to manage your time is to have a calendar or a planner to keep track of your schedule and make time for your own needs.

Always communicate with your managers, supervisors, or team members on what they can expect from your schedule and performance.

In order to manage a heavy schedule, you need to reduce your stress. Journaling is a great way to express your emotions while physical activities can help reduce tension, and meditating is a very important part of life.

There are sacrifices you will have to make such as spending time with friends, sleep and other activities.

Being responsible and sacrificing things you enjoy can make you miserable. You can also lose the passion that drives you so make sure you check in with yourself from time-to-time.

On top of your obligations, make sure you have time for yourself and reserve at least an hour each day to stimulate your mind.

Motivating yourself and removing self-doubt is also important. You have to constantly remind yourself that this is what you want, and you are doing great.

Sometimes you will fail, but it’s okay since you may never succeed if you don’t learn how to fail. Don’t be too hard on yourself when you fail, but figure out how to cope with your emotions then learn to let it go.

Staying angry will only set you back and make you believe that you don’t deserve what you are working for. Anger can be a great motivational tool but don’t let it consume you.

Never allow your errors to hold you back from reaching your true potential. Successful people learn from their faults and make an effort to achieve their goals.