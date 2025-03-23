Choosing between my desires and purpose: will I ever get it right?

This is the perspective of the writer and does not necessarily reflect the views of La Voz News.



I stand at a crossroads, torn between the road that promises everything I’ve ever dreamed of and the one that leads to my God-given purpose, but requires a faith I don’t always feel I have.

I wrestle with the questions: Will I trust that God’s plan is enough even when I can’t see the way forward? Will I believe He has good things in store, although they may come in His time and not mine?

God has been trying to teach me a lesson for the past two years — a lesson I’ve repeatedly failed to learn. To trust in the Lord with all my heart and to not lean on my own understanding.

It’s become clear to me that I often chase my desires on my own strength, struggling to trust in God’s timing.

I remember the start of this lesson being when someone new came into my life. He seemed to offer me all the things I wanted, and the hope of having someone good of my own was extremely appealing. Looking at the situation now, I can see that it simply wasn’t our time; we needed to grow separately before ever considering being together. But back then, I wasn’t ready to accept that.

In my stubbornness, I overlooked the signs that this fantasy of ‘having it all’ was not mine to keep. I pressed forward, choosing resistance over release, telling myself, “Just a little longer. Just one more step.” As if the path would change simply because I refused to turn back.

One step turned into another, then another, yet I wasn’t moving forward and I was circling the same ground, lost in an illusion of progress. God was telling me, “Not yet, daughter,” and I was refusing to hear it.

Instead of looking inward and confronting the truth that I didn’t have enough faith to believe that something better was in store for me, I looked outward, searching for an alternate path — one that bypassed healing and offered distraction instead of restoration.

My focus drifted from my values as a believer. I let my emotions steer me, even when they led me into barren places, where compromise stood in place of conviction and fleeting pleasure disguised itself as fulfillment. I craved temporary relief over lasting satisfaction, silencing God’s voice in favor of my own desires.

The weight of conviction pressed against me, a warning I couldn’t ignore — I was walking the path of Saul, the King of Israel who once held God’s favor but lost it through disobedience. I didn’t want to be like Saul, yet I could feel myself barreling toward the same fate. And just as before, I encountered another, who promised me forever and a way to fulfill my desires. Yet deep down, I knew He was not the path God had chosen to fulfill them.

Alone, my stomach tightened, a heavy knot of conviction, as if my very soul was crying out for me to leave. I could feel my heart thumping, desperate to obey God’s direction to wait instead of being drawn into the possibility of a relationship. But I suppressed that feeling and instead indulged in my own justifications. I kept coming back to the logic of: why would I say no to this if I could have it right now?

I learned that the longer you entertain what’s not from God, the further you drift away from what is. No matter how many times I tried to chase my own desires, every attempt eventually collapsed. Every door I forced open was shut, and to this day, I can only attribute that to the grace of God.

On the surface, being in control seems empowering, but beneath it all, it exposed the very things I had been suppressing — my lack of trust, my wavering faith and the unsettling truth that I would rather follow my own path than wait for God’s.

As a Christian woman, facing that reality was difficult, yet necessary. I’m grateful my faults were revealed because only in seeing them could I begin to grow.

God, in His mercy, allowed me the privilege of recognizing my shortcomings, giving me a clear goal to work toward.

I’ve learned that forcing things instead of letting them unfold in God’s timing only leads to disappointment. Ignoring my convictions may feel easier in the moment, but true peace comes from listening to them. Though stepping away from what feels familiar is uncomfortable, I know that in time, I’ll be grateful I did.

Now, I recognize this recurring struggle in myself, and while overcoming it is just as difficult as before, each crossroads has made me stronger. But this time, I’m making a declaration — I will stay on the path meant for me, not by my own strength, but by God’s strength working through me. No longer will I be driven by having to fully understand the things that come my way, this path will require me to lean on God’s word and continually check that my heart is in a posture of surrender.

Now, as I will inevitably face this crossroads again, I’m not standing alone. I’ve learned that with each step of surrender, I’m not only walking towards my purpose, but also embracing the peace that comes from trusting in God’s plan.

And even though the path may be difficult, it’s the only one I’m meant to walk.