La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Baseball fails to come up with big hit, shut out 5-0 by Skyline

Mountain Lions miss opportunities, starting pitcher makes debut
Reymond Castaneda, La Voz Staff
April 21, 2025
Allan Galeana
Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26) runs towards first base in a game against Skyline on the De Anza baseball field on Tuesday, April 15.

De Anza baseball took on the visiting Skyline Trojans on April 15, losing 5-0.

The Mountain Lions had their chances. They had bases loaded in the first and fifth innings, but were unable to come up with the big hit to score a run, missing crucial opportunities.

“We had the bases loaded a couple times and we just didn’t get that single or double that we needed,” head coach Don Watkins said. “We just didn’t get that timely hit.”

De Anza pitcher Logan Vieira (No. 24) prepares to pitch against Skyline College on the De Anza baseball field on Tuesday, April 15. (Allan Galeana)

Logan Vieira (De Anza No. 24), 20, business major, made his first collegiate start on the mound for the Mountain Lions. Vieira had Tommy John surgery a year ago and said he was happy to be back on the mound.

“I’m just happy I was able to pitch today, I didn’t think I was going to start until I was told yesterday,” Vieira said.

“(Vieira’s) been rehabbing all year,” Watkins said. “He’s gotten some innings throughout the course of the spring and even in the fall, we just took it really slow with him.”

Vieira pitched four innings, subbing out of the fifth with one out, ending his day on the mound with three strikeouts, four walks and two hits.

“It was good to see him go out there for five innings and do a good job,” Watkins said. “He battled, he competed, put a lot of zeros up, so my hat’s off to him.”

Vieira found himself in trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. A tough error was given to the first baseman Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26), 20, criminal justice major, when a bad hop deflected off his wrist and went out of play, leading left fielder Trey Johnson (Skyline No. 9) to advance to second base.

Shortstop Ethan Reader (Skyline No. 3) placed down a sacrifice bunt to move Johnson over to third. First baseman Nick Tobin (Skyline No. 28) singled over the head of third baseman Alec Ortiz (De Anza No. 16), 20, computer science major, as the Trojans took the lead 1-0.

Vieira gave up a run on a passed ball by catcher Jordan Maske (De Anza No. 23), 19, communications major. Relief pitcher Trenton Farnham (De Anza No. 34) took Vieira’s place with the bases loaded.

From left, Drew Paxton (De Anza No. 16), Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26) and Donggun Chang (De Anza No. 32) run towards the dugout during a game against Skyline College on the De Anza baseball field on Tuesday, April 15. (Allan Galeana)

Farnham gave up three runs, which were charged to Vieira as the Trojans would lead 5-0.

Ty Navarro (De Anza No. 21) worked two innings in relief, striking out one.

Ortiz got the chance to pitch two innings, striking out one Trojan.

Potter was 2-for-4.

Designated hitter Vieira was 1-for-3.

Third baseman Ortiz was 1-for-5.

De Anza was only able to get three hits and drew two walks. De Anza hitters were hit by a pitch three time; right fielder Evan McRae (De Anza No. 19), 20, business major, was hit twice in the hand and helmet.

“(We) can’t win a game with three hits. We have to put more people on base and timely hitting,” Ortiz said.

About the Contributors
Reymond Castaneda
Reymond Castaneda, Freelance Reporter
I am Reymond Castañeda and I hope for this quarter to reach an audience revolving around sports.
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Sports Editor
My name is Allan Galeana, the sports editor for the quarter; I am positive this will be my best year yet.