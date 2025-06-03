The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Coaches race to the finish line

Track and field head position up for grabs; athletes divided
Seanna Henry, La Voz Staff
June 3, 2025
Allan Galeana
The eight top athletes of the 3C2A steeplechase State Championship event on May 17 featured two De Anza runners.

After a successful season under interim head coach Sean Gwi, the team is once again in limbo.

When Nick Mattis, head coach of nearly 20 years, left at the end of the 2024 track and field season, Gwi stepped up.

In 2025, Gwi’s debut year, De Anza maintained its status as a contending 3C2A team, comparable to Mattis’s dominant final 2024 season — men and women athletes succeeded under multiple events, earning top medals in the California Community College Athletic Association.

Now that the season is over and the buzz of a couple athletes achieving All-American honors has settled, the question remains of who will lead the team next year.

Two names emerged as frontrunners: Gwi, who is favored mostly by sprinters, and Dominique Guinnane, backed by many distance runners.

Mattis said he preferred to hire his former track athletes as coaches, such as Mike Munsick, throws coach.

“As people have gone through my program to train the way I want and know my system,” said Mattis in an interview in June 2024. “They come back and I rehire them … they know my expectations.”

Athletes said they don’t want to see a stranger brought into the role. They want an in-house coach, similar to Mattis’ hiring method.

Vincent Nguyen, 20, computer engineering major and returning sprinter, reflected on the contrast in coaching styles.

“(Mattis) was a great head coach, but I think in terms of technical skill and stuff he lacked it and the sprinters suffered,” Nguyen said. “But whenever Coach Sean would come over, you could just tell by the drills he set up for us, things were different.”

Two time All-American James Estrella, 19, business and economics major, experienced Guinnane’s coaching first hand.

“Coach Dom is someone who has pushed us more than I could’ve asked for. She has always been one of those coaches that believed,” Estrella said.

The runners said they saw a shift in coaching style — more personal, more hands on and focused on an athlete’s individual growth.

Sophomore sprinter Marisa Windham, 22, kinesiology major, recalled her final year on the team.

“(It) was truly unforgettable. Coach Sean taught me discipline, resilience, and patience,” Windham said. “He showed up to every meet, offering unwavering support to each and every one of us, consistently (going) above and beyond to ensure we were not only prepared, but genuinely cared for.”

Gwi acknowledged the responsibilities of a track coach.

“I feel like anyone that is qualified and passionate about it (coaching) should go for it,” Gwi said. “I’m at a point in my life (where) it’s like, you do what’s best for you and your family. You do what’s best for the program.”

The goal is simple: find someone who cares deeply and is qualified.

“I don’t think (sprinters or distance runners) want to see a different head coach that they bring in and it goes back to how Mattis was,” Nguyen said.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
De Anza teammates Natalee Lam, 19, business administration major, and MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, celebrate their 3C2A women’s badminton doubles championship after defeating teammates Jenny Thai, 19, psychology major, and Karina Chow, 18, cognitive science major at the City College of San Francisco on May 10.
Women’s badminton smashes any and all competition
Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase competitors jump over the barrier during the 3C2A Track and Field State championship at the College of San Mateo on May 17.
Track team leaves a mark at state championships
The De Anza College women’s badminton team poses with its 3C2A badminton championship trophy at the City College of San Francisco on May 8. The team members flash five fingers to represent their fifth state championship under head coach Mark Landefeld. The team maintained a 15–0 record for the 2025 season, including the championship match.
Women’s badminton sweeps Pasadena 11-0 for state championship
MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, keeps an eye to the shuttlecock to win a score. The Mountain Lions compete in a home game at the De Anza College gymnasium on May 1 for the 2025 Coast Conference.
Women’s badminton dominates Coast Conference championship in singles and doubles
From left, catcher Jordan Maske (De Anza No. 23), 19, communications major, and pitcher Kaleb Dela Cuesta Sato (De Anza No. 7), 20, business marketing major, celebrate the final out of the game at the De Anza baseball field on April 24.
Men’s baseball shuts out San Francisco 6-0 in pitchers’ duel
A Skyline College defensive player switches the ball with a right-footed roll-over to begin an attack in a match against West Valley in the De Anza stadium on April 25. After conceding three goals in under 10 minutes, West Valley let one more in before making three for themselves.
Photo Essay: Off-season, on the field
About the Contributors
Seanna Henry
Seanna Henry, Opinions Editor
Seanna Henry is a poet, journalist, and professional overthinker with a thing for good stories and bold opinions. As this quarter’s Opinions Editor for La Voz, she’s on a mission to stir conversation and spotlight voices that matter.
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Sports Editor
My name is Allan Galeana, the sports editor for the quarter; I am positive this will be my best year yet.