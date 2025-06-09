Mountain Lions one step closer to a winning season

After failing to crack 10 wins since the 2018-19 season, the 2024-25 Mountain Lions ended the season with an overall record of 16-24 and a conference record of 4-16, doubling the previous year’s eight total wins.

This was the Mountain Lions’ best season since 2017-18 when the team went 18-21.

They ended the season with a 25-7 win over City College of San Francisco and placed fifth out of six teams in the Coast-North conference, ahead of only CCSF.

“We won 15 games,” said head coach Don Watkins. “We’re not in last place, and that’s huge. Over the last couple of years we’ve been in last place.”

Standout players

Right fielder Evan McRae (De Anza No. 19), 20, business major, led the team with 62 hits, batting .371, and earned first team All-Conference honors.

McRae battled any time he stepped into the batter’s box. He constantly found ways to get on and give his team a chance to bring him in.

First baseman Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26), 20, criminal justice major, broke De Anza’s single-season home run record with 12 homers and led the team with 38 RBIs.

Pitcher Aiden van Kimmenaede (De Anza No. 8), 19, business major, pitched a team-high 73.1 innings and led the team with 64 strikeouts.

In February — the team’s best month — starting pitcher Jack Harper (De Anza No. 18), 19, graphic design major, was named NorCal Player of the Week after his complete game shutout with nine strikeouts.

Harper held a team-best 6-6 record.



Start of season

Despite a first-game loss to Reedley College on Jan. 24, De Anza started strong, winning eight of the first 10 games. The previous year began with a seven-game losing streak.

Watkins said this season’s home opener was the first Opening Day win in five years.

In January, they were 3-1 overall.

The team is rolling

In February, the team went 7-4, giving them a 10-5 record in their first 15.

“We’re just a tight group, and we are all just working hard everyday, put in that work,” McRae said on Feb. 18. “And it’s paying off.”

The team had everything rolling in the first two months with timely hitting and support from its pitching staff.

For four of the February wins, the team scored in double digits.

Arguably the highlight of the season was on Feb. 18 against Diablo Valley College.

The Mountain Lions were down 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. They scored 13 runs in the inning and won by a final score of 15-4, showing that you can’t count them out of the game.

“This is what we do,” Watkins said. “We just battle every inning and we just want to win every inning.”

De Anza entered the month of March with an overall record of 10-5 before their first conference matchup.

Conference play is tough

March was not De Anza’s month as conference play began and they were only able to win one of 13 games — the sole win came against a non-conference team.

“We were off to a hot start,” Watkins said. “We’re in conference, and it’s tough.”

By the end of March, their record had dropped to 11-17, six games under .500.

Skyline College, Chabot College and College of San Mateo — the first, second and third place teams in the Coast-North conference, respectively — were all ranked in the top 20 North Region teams at the end of the season by the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association.

Timely hits disappeared, and the Mountain Lions were unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Their only conference wins came against CCSF, beating them three times, and Cañada once.

“If we would have won a few more at the end here, we would have been in the playoffs,” Watkins said.

And for next year’s Mountain Lions?

The Mountain Lions are trending in the right direction compared to the previous season.

In 40 games, the Mountain Lions were up from 219 to 273 runs and from a team batting average of .255 to .272.

De Anza expects key players to return next season such as Logan Vieira (De Anza No. 24), 20, business major, who had 39 hits on the season with 35 RBIs and two home runs — a big power threat that could have another great season in his sophomore year.

One of the team’s more underrated players, utility man Nico Marin (De Anza No. 11), maximized his playing time, batting .333 in 12 plate appearances.

The Mountain Lions are finding their identity and looking to be a threat for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The Mountain Lions haven’t had a winning season since they went 22-17 in 2016-17, but they’re trending toward serious contention. If they can find a way to stay consistent through the season, they can be a dangerous team for years to come.

“(I’m) super excited going forward, we got some good recruits and just happy we accomplished our goals,” Watkins said. “We’re just a few players away and making a better run next year.”

Gallery | 10 Photos Frank Mayers Pitcher Kaleb Dela Cuesta Sato (De Anza No. 7) (right) winds up to deliver a pitch during the conference game against Chabot.





