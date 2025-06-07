The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
The Den | Episode 1

Seanna Henry and Reymond Castañeda
June 7, 2025
Seanna Henry, Reymond Castaneda, Allan Galeana, Mitchell Park, Ann Penalosa, Ashley Kang, Sam Eaton, and Xitlaly Martinez

Today’s episode covers De Anza track and field and badminton, featuring interviews from track and field athletes Genesis Lolohea-Mailangi and James Estrella and badminton state finals champions MaiLan Vuong and Makayla Than.

The Den is a La Voz sports commentary production.

Hosted by Reymond Castañeda and Seanna Henry.

Featuring Allan Galeana and Mitchell Park

Produced by Seanna Henry

Videography by Ann Penalosa, Ashley Kang, Samantha Eaton and Xitlaly Martinez

Edited by Seanna Henry and Ashley Kang

About the Contributors
Seanna Henry
Seanna Henry, Opinions Editor
Seanna Henry is a poet, journalist, and professional overthinker with a thing for good stories and bold opinions. As this quarter’s Opinions Editor for La Voz, she’s on a mission to stir conversation and spotlight voices that matter.
Reymond Castaneda
Reymond Castaneda, Freelance Reporter
I am Reymond Castañeda and I hope for this quarter to reach an audience revolving around sports.
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Sports Editor
My name is Allan Galeana, the sports editor for the quarter; I am positive this will be my best year yet.
Mitchell Park
Mitchell Park, Managing Editor
I love the news! And I’m passionate about bringing creativity and curiosity to reporting. I encourage anyone who cares deeply about anything to drop by and consider joining La Voz.
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Videography Editor
Ashley is looking forward to developing her video storytelling skills this quarter. She hopes to produce compelling multimedia content that helps the community stay informed and engaged.
Sam Eaton
Sam Eaton, Staff Reporter
Hi! My name is Sam. I think there’s a story to be told everywhere you look, and I hope to grow my skills to uncover them here at La Voz!
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.