Music enthusiasts play for the annual Chamber show

The Chamber show was lively despite it being on a Monday afternoon. On June 17, friends and family gathered around to enjoy a show hosted by the Music Department in the Arts Quad.

There was a good mix of student performances, each having a different set of instruments including violins, pianos, flutes, drums, guitars, cellos and many more.

Daeun Chung, 24, child development major, played a major role, as she sang and played the violin in four performances throughout the show.

“Since I did four (performances) there were a lot of differences with the practices,” Chung said.

Each performance had different styles, some were lively, others felt very emotional and steadily paced. The hard work she put into each performance was apparent.

Chung has been practicing music for four years and her performance was owed to practicing on her own and with her classmates every chance she got.

Chung said she and the students “chose all the songs.” They played songs they found interesting and enjoyed, though her violin trio had a hard time finding a song. Chung said, “We did whatever we could find.”

The violin trio performance complemented each other, one played high pitched while another played low and the other played at a steady pace in between both.

Alan Kusbarmakop, 20, a computer science major second year, has practiced music for two-and-a-half years.

He was inspired to start by his grandpa who was very good at playing guitars. Kusbarmakop said he is self-taught and “gradually started learning” from his friends.

He played the guitar for a five-person group performance.

The performance of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid” seemed to be an audience favorite. The cheers at the end were continuous.

Every instrument, down to the smallest details played a role, from the xylophone to the scraper. The instrumental music was very distinctive and different from the original. The way each instrument complimented each other was great to watch and listen to.

Daniel Choi, 19, music education major, played the drums and the scraper. He can also play the piano.

They spent a lot of time figuring out how to set up for every performance.

“Even after the final product we still had to move a lot of stuff,” Choi said.

For Choi, music is a passion and something he said he would like to do for a living.