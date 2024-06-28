The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Music enthusiasts play for the annual Chamber show

This year’s performances contained arrangements that excited the audience
Ebony Campbell, La Voz Staff | June 28, 2024
Students+play+the+violin%2C+cello%2C+guitar+and+piano+at+the+Chamber+show+in+the+Arts+Quad+on+June+17.
Ebony Campbell
Students play the violin, cello, guitar and piano at the Chamber show in the Arts Quad on June 17.

The Chamber show was lively despite it being on a Monday afternoon. On June 17, friends and family gathered around to enjoy a show hosted by the Music Department in the Arts Quad.

There was a good mix of student performances, each having a different set of instruments including violins, pianos, flutes, drums, guitars, cellos and many more.

Daeun Chung, 24, child development major, played a major role, as she sang and played the violin in four performances throughout the show.

“Since I did four (performances) there were a lot of differences with the practices,” Chung said.

Story continues below advertisement

Each performance had different styles, some were lively, others felt very emotional and steadily paced. The hard work she put into each performance was apparent.

Students play an arrangement featuring guitar, cello, violins and singing at the Chamber show in the Arts Quad on June 17. (Ebony Campbell)

Chung has been practicing music for four years and her performance was owed to practicing on her own and with her classmates every chance she got.

Chung said she and the students “chose all the songs.” They played songs they found interesting and enjoyed, though her violin trio had a hard time finding a song. Chung said, “We did whatever we could find.”

The violin trio performance complemented each other, one played high pitched while another played low and the other played at a steady pace in between both.

Alan Kusbarmakop, 20, a computer science major second year, has practiced music for two-and-a-half years.

He was inspired to start by his grandpa who was very good at playing guitars. Kusbarmakop said he is self-taught and “gradually started learning” from his friends.

He played the guitar for a five-person group performance.

The performance of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid” seemed to be an audience favorite. The cheers at the end were continuous.

Every instrument, down to the smallest details played a role, from the xylophone to the scraper. The instrumental music was very distinctive and different from the original. The way each instrument complimented each other was great to watch and listen to.

Students play the xylophone and drums at the Chamber show in the Arts Quad on June 17. (Ebony Campbell)

Daniel Choi, 19, music education major, played the drums and the scraper. He can also play the piano.

They spent a lot of time figuring out how to set up for every performance.

“Even after the final product we still had to move a lot of stuff,” Choi said.

For Choi, music is a passion and something he said he would like to do for a living.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art & Entertainment
Jazz Band performing city pop song with singer Amy Murata during Spring Jazz Concert A Night of Salsa and City Pop at the VPAC on June 17.
Spring Jazz Concert returns after six years
Bread displays in La Mexicana Bakery in San Jose on June 17.
La Mexicana Bakery sells more than just bread
Silk Road the band performing at Santana Row Saturday, June 8. From left, Asher Kauk, Miguel Song, Amara Lin, Maya Bommelaere, Alana Lin and Ellis Shahin perform.
Bay Area music scene comes alive for summer at Santana Row
Make room for new emotions
Make room for new emotions
Chorale singers perform with Ilan Glassman on the piano at the VPAC on June 15.
Singers and musicians rock the Spring quarter concert
People stand around Voyagers storefront on June 10.
Voyager Craft Coffee: an escape from campus life
More in Music
Lead vocalist Otis Pavlovic and guitarist Royel Maddell perform to full crowd at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on May 18.
Viral Australian band comes to local San Francisco theater
Screen shot of staff reporter Leart Grbeshi and his review set up for the new Kanye West album, Vultures 1.
Kanye West drops 35th studio album
Graphic for the album review of Maggie Lindemanns HEADSPLIT. The graphic contains her album cover, that is inspired by the re-worked bear trap head piece from the torture-horror movie franchise, Saw.
Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre
A screen shot of Nirvana Soul’s logo from La Voz’s video.
A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night
Jon Orc, lead singer and guitarist of Hemorage, sings to the gathered crowd of fans, with cop cars flashing their lights in the distance.
Bands of the bay: Hemorage
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
More in Story Carousel
Temporary fencing wraps around the Flint Center building on May 22.
Measure G task force starting from scratch
Contraceptive devices, menstruation products and Narcan kits in the Pride Center foyer available to De Anza College Students on June 20.
Pride Center’s free condoms are being pierced and are deemed unusable
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri addresses the audience at Eid al-Adha event in the Multicultural Center on June 12.
Shaykh and former student visits campus for Eid al-Adha celebration
People visit cats at a Foster & Adopt booth at the Castravaganza in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on June 22.
No one should ever buy pets, always adopt
Jamie Pelusi, faculty coordinator for the Pride Center, speaks to La Voz in her office on June 18.
Pride Month at De Anza
Make your voice heard in local politics
Make your voice heard in local politics
About the Contributor
Ebony Campbell
Ebony Campbell, Staff Reporter
My interests in journalism comes from a desire to write, travel and meet new people. I hope to one day write about people’s rights or the fashion industry. My goal for this quarter is to get out of my comfort zone and expand my writing skills.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest