Kanye West drops 35th studio album

On Feb. 9, “Vultures 1” was finally released and became Kanye West’s 11th consecutive studio album to debut on the Billboard 200, the most of any artist, ever.

On top of that, he did so with minimal marketing and multiple delays of release and even canceled pre-release listening events on multiple occasions.

“Vultures 1” is Kanye’s 3rd collaborative studio album. He collaborated with TyDolla$ (as well as many other artists, writers and producers) to create a 55 minute and 40 second, 16 track modern musical masterpiece that old school Kanye West fans can be excited to listen to on repeat.

