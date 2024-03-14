The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Kanye West drops 35th studio album

A review on album “Vultures 1”, a collaborative mix
Leart Grbeshi, Staff Reporter | March 14, 2024
Screen+shot+of+staff+reporter+Leart+Grbeshi+and+his+review+set+up+for+the+new+Kanye+West+album%2C+Vultures+1.
Leart Grbeshi
Screen shot of staff reporter Leart Grbeshi and his review set up for the new Kanye West album, “Vultures 1.”
Leart Grbeshi

On Feb. 9, “Vultures 1” was finally released and became Kanye West’s 11th consecutive studio album to debut on the Billboard 200, the most of any artist, ever.

On top of that, he did so with minimal marketing and multiple delays of release and even canceled pre-release listening events on multiple occasions.

“Vultures 1” is Kanye’s 3rd collaborative studio album. He collaborated with TyDolla$ (as well as many other artists, writers and producers) to create a 55 minute and 40 second, 16 track modern musical masterpiece that old school Kanye West fans can be excited to listen to on repeat.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art & Entertainment
Graphic for the album review of Maggie Lindemanns HEADSPLIT. The graphic contains her album cover, that is inspired by the re-worked bear trap head piece from the torture-horror movie franchise, Saw.
Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre
Urban Plates entrance at Santana Row on March 2.
Urban Plates - Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara
Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
A photo of a TV screen playing the Hindi movie titled, 3 Idiots.
Watching movies from abroad
Cover for The Samurais Garden.
The Beauty of Culture
A smiling, derpy Swee holds a handgun.
‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience
More in Music
A screen shot of Nirvana Soul’s logo from La Voz’s video.
A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night
Jon Orc, lead singer and guitarist of Hemorage, sings to the gathered crowd of fans, with cop cars flashing their lights in the distance.
Bands of the bay: Hemorage
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Yoongi (SUGA) from BTS performs his single Moonlight in his final show in Oakland on May 17.
Agust D ends U.S. leg of solo tour in Oakland
The Weeknd captivates audience members at his After Hours Til Dawn tour at Levis Stadium on Aug. 27.
The Weeknd is the real Artist of the Year
More in Reviews
Exploring the world of ‘Griselda’
Exploring the world of ‘Griselda’
A drawing of the new movie’s “Plastics”, Karen Shetty played by Avantika Vandanapu (left), Regina George played by Reneé Rapp (center) and Gretchen Wieners played by Bebe Wood (right).
‘Mean Girls’: A review
Two Pekoe teas sit on the bar in front of the Pekoe logo on Jan. 28.
Pekoe Tea Bar: A review
Saturn spins into view onto the Fujitsu Planetariums 360-degree screen.
Fujitsu Planetarium’s ‘Saturn’ show bedazzles
The Golden Globes: A dramatic night of firsts
The Golden Globes: A dramatic night of firsts
Chicha San Chen: More than just a boba spot
Chicha San Chen: More than just a boba spot
About the Contributor
Leart Grbeshi, Staff Reporter
I have been interested in journalism since I was in middle school watching Vice News for hours on end every day. I aspire to learn how to put together an efficient story piece based on an inclination to provide the whole truth.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest