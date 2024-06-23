The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

El Halal Amigos brings a mix of Latin-inspired food and Halal cuisine

Downtown Willow Glen restaurant provides quality tacos and delicious horchata
Anthony Politi, La Voz Staff | June 23, 2024
Two+al+pastor+tacos+with+rice%2C+beans+and+horchata+at+El+Halal+Amigos+on+June+12.
Anthony Politi
Two al pastor tacos with rice, beans and horchata at El Halal Amigos on June 12.

If you’ve never had El Halal Amigos, it is worth the try. El Halal Amigos is a Halal Mexican restaurant in the heart of downtown Willow Glen in San Jose, California.

The owner and executive chief, Hisham Abdelfattah, created the El Halal Amigos food truck in 2020 where it took off and became a restaurant.

Before walking in the restaurant you can hear music playing, and you can smell the mouthwatering Halal Mexican food. The restaurant displays murals along the walls along with two TVs, one playing a movie and the other showing ESPN sports highlights.

As I walked toward the front to order, there were not too many people inside, but a line was starting to form. I found the menu easy to browse and there were many appetizing meals to choose from.

Story continues below advertisement

I ended up choosing the lunchtime special; two al pastor tacos with rice, pinto beans and a horchata as the drink of choice. The meal cost $20.47, $12 for the lunchtime special — available Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — and $6 for the horchata, plus tax.

The wait staff were respectful and efficient. Once I took a seat, I was immediately given free chips and red sauce. As nice as it was nice to receive chips before my meal, they were average at best.

My food was served within an impressive five minutes and the presentation was amazing.

The tacos were stuffed with meat and also had onions and pineapple, garnished with cilantro. On the side were beans and rice, extra roasted onions, beets, a lime and a roasted serrano pepper.

The portion size was great and it was colorful, making it tempting to dive into immediately.
The horchata was amazing. It had the perfect blend of cinnamon, sweetness and creaminess, and was not watered down at all. My only gripe was the size of the cup, which was only offered in one medium size.

The al pastor tacos were delicious. The flavor immediately hits you as you take the bite and the taste of the onions, pineapple and cilantro fit in perfectly.

The rice was just as good. It had a ton of flavor and was not squishy or gritty.

On the other hand, the pinto beans were flavorless and plain.

The tables, floors and bathroom were also clean and spotless. This could be because I went when they first opened, but they had some customers eating inside when I arrived.

My biggest complaint has less to do with the restaurant, but the parking. There is one little parking garage right by the restaurant which was packed.

I ended up driving two blocks away to park on the side of a street and had to walk another 15 minutes just to get to the restaurant, which could be a hassle to some.

Overall, the portion size is great and the food is flavorful.

 

  • Restaurant: El Halal Amigos
  • Cuisine: Halal Mexican food
  • Hours: Open everyday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Address: 1100 Lincoln Ave. #160 San Jose, CA 95125
  • Phone: (408) 645-5571
  • ⭐️ Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars
  • https://www.elhalalamigos.com/

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art & Entertainment
Apple WWDC 2024 highlights: Vision OS 2.0, iOS 18, Apple AI and more!
The Hungry Cow in Fremont serves Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot for dinner. Taken on June 8.
Hungry Cow offers Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot
Back to Black falls on a flat note
'Back to Black' falls on a flat note
Surfer about to paddle out to sea at Playa El Zonte on May 27.
Dispatch from El Salvador
From left, Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben play the characters Shane and Will on the show Tires. Taken on June 17.
“Tires” offers unique take on a sitcoms and excels
Tapasya Suman, a music major, serves as her own accompanist, playing the piano as she sings “Hard Times” by Ethel Cain at the First Thursday Open Mic in the Euphrat Museum of Art on June 6. (cover photo)
De Anza highlighted talent with singing, poetry and instrumental playing
More in Food
A cup of Roarys Surprise.
The Power Cup collab experience
Fashion Woks Thai milk tea with pearls cost $3.82 in February; now, it and the boba milk tea both cost $5.18, still the cheapest drinks with boba included in downtown Sunnyvale by 62 cents.
Fashion Wok: a hidden gem for downtown Sunnyvale boba
Urban Plates entrance at Santana Row on March 2.
Urban Plates - Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara
Two Pekoe teas sit on the bar in front of the Pekoe logo on Jan. 28.
Pekoe Tea Bar: A review
Chicha San Chen: More than just a boba spot
Chicha San Chen: More than just a boba spot
Lauren Vu, 20, La Voz freelancer, takes pictures at the Calibear Cyber Cafe on Oct. 11.
Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza
More in Reviews
A drawing of the main characters of the film Challengers playing on a tennis court.
‘Challengers’ format overshadowed by the large amount of explicit content
A close-up of Princess Peach in her final transformation.
‘Princess Peach: Showtime’ takes the stage
An illustration of a person using the Apple Vision Pro headset to view simulated virtual reality experiences.
Vision Pro, revolution or show of force by Apple?
The Trailer Park Boys from the Canadian mockumentary television series, Mike Smith (Bubbles, L) Robb Wells (Ricky, C) and John Paul Tremblay (Julian, R).
“Trailer Park Boys” Netflix’s hilarious mockumentary
Illustration depicting popular Marvel superheroes such as Scarlet Witch,” “Doctor Strange,” “Spider-Man,” and “Captain America” with a large arrow to show the box office decline of the films.
Do superhero movies still have the same fanfare among movie-goers like they once had?
Illustration of a Sith (red) and Jedi (blue) lightsaber clashing.
A galactic disappointment: ‘STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection’ fails to live up to its legacy
About the Contributor
Anthony Politi
Anthony Politi, Staff Reporter
I started to take interest in journalism as a way to get into the sports side of media; my hope for this quarter is to continue improving my writing skills for journalism.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest