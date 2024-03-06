The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara

Review of the casual dining restaurant chain
Sabrina Kulieva, Staff Reporter | March 6, 2024
Urban+Plates+entrance+at+Santana+Row+on+March+2.
Sabrina Kulieva
Urban Plates entrance at Santana Row on March 2.

Urban Plates is a culinary gem nestled at the edge of Santa Clara and San Jose, near Westfield Valley Fair, offering a health-conscious, flavorful and wholesome dining experience. From the moment you step inside, you’re greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere with modern decor and an open kitchen that tantalizes the senses.

The menu at Urban Plates is a celebration of fresh, seasonal ingredients, with a diverse array of options to suit every plate. Whether you’re craving a vibrant salad bursting with crisp greens and colorful vegetables, or a hearty plate of sustainably sourced proteins and grains, there’s something for everyone here.

Customers’ favorites are the chimichurri grass-fed steak and the braised beef and mushroom bowl. Can’t forget about the cheeseburger with a side of fries either.

Sabrina Kulieva
The braised beef and mushrooms bowl, served with a side of mashed potatoes and bread.

One of the highlights of dining at Urban Plates is the customizable nature of the menu. Customers have the freedom to mix and match their favorite proteins and sides to create a meal that’s perfectly tailored to their tastes.

Whether you’re following a specific diet or simply looking for a new place to eat, the options are endless. In addition to their main dishes, Urban Plates also boasts an impressive selection of 26 sides, soups (tomato basil and lentil) and desserts.

Urban Plates offers a delightful array of desserts, such as banana cream pie, mango tart and flourless chocolate cake, that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Their dessert menu shows a variety of options crafted with quality ingredients and attention to detail.

Beyond the exceptional food, what truly sets Urban Plates apart is their commitment to sustainability and community. The restaurant sources ingredients from local farmers and producers whenever possible, minimizing their environmental footprint while supporting the local economy.

Additionally, Urban Plates is dedicated to giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives, further solidifying their status as a socially responsible dining destination.

Urban Plates is more than just a restaurant — it’s a culinary sanctuary where delicious food, sustainability and community converge. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick lunch or enjoying a leisurely dinner with friends and family, a visit to Urban Plates is sure to leave you satisfied in every sense of the word. I highly recommend it.

Nicole Seleski, 21, staff member, said that she made a lot of new friends with staff members, and that the team is super friendly. She also added on the customer experience.

“My favorite part of a job is being able to connect with people through something that all of us enjoy: eating and going out,” Seleski said. “ I like to talk with customers and recommend food and drinks based on their preferences.”

Mark Padaong, 22, staff member, shared his favorite food on the menu.

“I like to get Chimichurri grass-fed steak with (new) roasted mushrooms and asparagus,” Padaong said. “But sometimes I like to get a Chicken Tender plate.”

Alexis Sanchez, 31, Chef & Manager at Santana Row’s Urban Plates shared his experience working in the restaurant.

“It’s a really interesting but at the same time hard job because you have to be responsible for a lot of people by managing staff members and dealing with customers at the same time,” Sanchez said. “Most of the time we’re super busy and we like it. We enjoy the process and love our visitors!”

Rating: 4.8 / 5

Payment option(s): Cash, cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Address: 3055 Olin Ave #1020, San Jose, CA 95128
Phone: (669) 284 – 5505
Leave a Comment
Sabrina Kulieva, Staff Reporter
Hi, my name is Sabrina. La Voz is a new chapter of my life; I hope it will help me stay more informed about events in the world and maybe even find my place in it.

