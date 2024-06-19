The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Hungry Cow offers Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot

New Fremont restaurant provides quality wagyu, angus beef with All-You-Can-Eat packages
Sonny La, La Voz Staff | June 19, 2024
The+Hungry+Cow+in+Fremont+serves+Korean+BBQ+and+Shabu-Shabu+hotpot+for+dinner.+Taken+on+June+8.
Sonny La
The Hungry Cow in Fremont serves Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot for dinner. Taken on June 8.

If you never had Korean barbecue or shabu-shabu in the Bay Area, then you are in for a treat since Hungry Cow just opened in Fremont this May, and it will satisfy meat-loving connoisseurs and hotpot enthusiasts.

It is located in a plaza with approximately 10 other businesses, with ample parking for up to 150 cars. There is at least a 30-minute waiting time for dinner service, and reservations are only available for a minimum of 10 or more people.

Hungry Cow, formerly known as STIX Grill & Bar, operates under the same ownership, but changed their cuisine menu and now serves Korean barbecue with wagyu and angus beef. They also provide shabu-shabu with four soup flavor selections:

  • Hungry Cow Special (dashi) broth.
  • Sukiyaki (sweet beef) broth.
  • Spicy Miso (fermented soybean paste) broth.
  • Tomato broth.

According to gurunavi.com, “Shabu is a popular hot pot dish from Japan consisting of thinly sliced meat and bite-sized vegetables cooked in steaming hot broth. The main difference between shabu shabu and other types of hot pot is that rather than simmering all of the ingredients together before serving, shabu shabu is cooked bite-by-bite over the course of the meal, similar to fondue.”

The Shabu-Shabu hotpot toppings counter have complimentary items for hotpot like veggies, mushroom, noodles, corn, tofu and fish balls with roe (fish eggs) at Hungry Cow in Fremont on June 8. (Sonny La)

The restaurant has two Korean barbecue AYCE packages to choose from, at $39.99 for the Gold package or $49.99 for the Platinum package. You can add Shabu hotpot for an extra five dollars per individual.

Hungry Cow’s policy requires all parties at a table to order the same AYCE package to prevent the freeloading of premium items from the Platinum package. The same rule applies to ordering shabu-shabu to deter individuals from sharing the same pot.

Aside from their AYCE policy, Hungry Cow strictly enforces other rules on the dining process, including their 90-minute time limit for AYCE customers. Parties of two can only order five menu items from their server at a time, while parties of six can order up to eight menu items.

Hungry Cow provides a table with complimentary vegetables, udon, tofu and fish balls with roe (fish eggs fillings) for the soup in a corner section of the restaurant. They have a sauce bar adjacent to the hotpot table that also has fresh fruit desserts and small bowls of chopped and marinated raw squid. There is a freezer facing these table counters, which carry two types of ice cream; fudge bar ice cream and orange creamsicles.

The marinated Angus Woodae Galbi and Angus Hand Cut Short Rib come out on wooden cutting boards at Hungry Cow in Fremont on June 8. (Sonny La)

Most of the different types of beef cuts do not have seasoning since the texture is soft enough that it melts between your jaw and your tongue. The only beef cuts that were marinated were the Angus Hand Cut Short Rib and the Angus Woodae Galbi, which we ordered very often because it was so flavorful.

The other types of meat that were marinated were the Spicy and Garlic Pork Belly and Bulgogi, Garlic Chicken, Garlic Shrimp and Spicy Baby Octopus. The Spicy Pork Belly Bulgogi and Spicy Baby Octopus had decent seasoning but it was not as tender or juicy as the marinated galbi and short rib.

Our orders came out within five to 10 minutes and the waitress came around every 15 minutes to refill our Shabu soup broth. I ordered the Spicy Miso broth for my Shabu hotpot while my cousin ordered the Hungry Cow Special broth. We both thought that although our broth seasoning was decent, but it did not have enough flavoring.

The Roasted Bone Marrow from the Starter/Side menu comes with two half loaf of bread and a sprinkle of chili powder at Hungry Cow in Fremont on June 8. (Sonny La)

We also ordered the Roasted Bone Marrow from the Starter/Side menu and had a mixed experience. One bone marrow came out well-cooked and seasoned but the fat portions were small while the second bone marrow had bigger fat chunks but it was undercooked and lightly seasoned.

The premium meat and seafood selections for the Korean barbecue justified the individual package prices since you can easily spend over $40 at a lower-grade restaurant and over $30 at any fast-food venue for dinner. The food quality, various selections and the swift service at Hungry Cow makes the entire dining experience a real bang for your buck.

Hungry Cow opened in Fremont this May, and it offers Korean barbecue and Shabu-Shabu hotpot. Taken on June 8 at Hungry Cow in Fremont. (Sonny La)

• Restaurant: Hungry Cow

• Cuisine: Korean Barbecue and Shabu-Shabu Hot Pot

• Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday,
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

• Address: 40470 Albrae St, Fremont, CA 94538

• Phone: (510) 573-8200

• Rating: 4.75 / 5.00

https://www.yelp.com/biz/hungry-cow-fremont

